After failing to find everlasting love four separate times in the Bachelor franchise, Bachelorette Clare Crawley is ready to find her dream guy. One who will get down on one knee at the end of this journey. And while his actual identity remains a mystery to her, the 38-year-old hairstylist knows exactly the kind of guy she's looking for — and hopes that some of those possible contenders for her heart are rocking a "dad bod" upon entering the mansion.

“I’ve gone through a lot of twists and turns in my life,” Clare explained to People during a recent interview. “Things I’ve thought I wanted in the past have turned out to not be what I wanted. But now I know what I will and won’t put up with.” At the top of her list of red flags: fitness obsessed bros. “Somebody who is more concerned with meal prep or what I’m eating is not attractive to me,” she said. While a man with a six-pack might have been the ideal choice for some previous Bachelorettes, Clare thinks all the muscle is overrated, especially if it comes at the cost of someone's happiness. “I love a dad bod!" she added. "You need balance in life.”

Her list of ideal traits doesn't just end there. Having loved and lost (and loved again and lost again), Clare has come to know herself well enough to know what kind of guys are going to immediately catch her eye. But at the end of the day, it's what's on the inside that matters to her the most. “I also love a good scruff. And I’m a sucker for a tall guy," she admitted to People, while adding that "personalities are what attracts me. Whatever that looks like, I’m ready for it!”

Another important character trait for Clare? Maturity. She needs someone who's "self-aware" and able to comfortable with his own vulnerabilities. "The most important thing I’m looking for is someone who can be vulnerable and open," Clare shared.

That also includes being comfortable with her age. At 38, Clare will be the oldest Bachelorette in the show's history, which she feels will work to her advantage and play a crucial role in helping her to find the right guy. "For me, it’s more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want and what I don’t want, and what I won’t settle for," she told Good Morning America on Monday, March 2 during her big Bachelorette reveal. And if a man shows up at the house ready to count her calories, she'll definitely have no problem sending him packing.