A New York Court ruled Wednesday that bars can kick out Trump supporters if they so desire, the New York Post reports. The decision came after a Trump supporter sued the Happiest Hour bar on West 10th St, claiming that the bar's staff booted him in January 2017 on account of his "Make America Great Again" hat.

The man in question, an accountant named Greg Piatek, argued that he was the victim of faith-based discrimination when staff at the bar, after spotting his red MAGA hat, said that they wouldn't serve him. However, the Manhattan Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that supporting the president doesn't count as a "spiritual belief," and as such is not covered under state or federal anti-discrimination laws.

Meanwhile, the owner of the Happiest Hour said in a statement that Piatek wasn't kicked out due to his political beliefs, but because he was being unruly.

"What's gotten lost in this story is that the guest wasn't kicked out because he was wearing a Trump hat," Jon Neidich said in a statement. "He was asked to leave after being verbally abusive to our staff, which is something we don't tolerate regardless of who you are." Neidich also noted that Piatek left a 20 percent tip before leaving, suggesting that "he was sufficiently pleased with his service."

Nevertheless, Judge David Cohen ruled that even if the bar had 86ed Piatek solely because of his political beliefs, it would have been perfectly legal to do so, because there's no law against kicking someone out of a bar due to their political beliefs.

Piatek's attorney Paul Liggieri told the court that his client was in town visiting the 9/11 memorial, and that the pro-Trump hat was Piatek's attempt to pay "spiritual tribute to the victims of 9/11."

"The Make American Great Again hat was part of his spiritual belief,” Liggieri explained. “Rather than remove his hat, instead he held true to his spiritual belief and was forced from the bar." This, Liggieri argued, meant that Piatek had been illegally discriminated against due to his religious beliefs.

“How many members are in this spiritual program that your client is engaged in?,” Cohen asked, according to the Post.

"Your honor, we don’t allege the amount of individuals,” Liggieri replied.

“So, it’s a creed of one?” Cohen asked.

“Yes, your honor,” Liggieri said.

But Elizabeth Conway, the Happiest Hour's attorney, argued that "supporting Trump is not a religion." Cohen ultimately agreed, in part because Piatek "does not state any faith-based principle to which the hat relates."

