This summer, Baskin-Robbins has partnered with Netflix's Stranger Things to introduce new desserts based on the show — and it looks like a match made in sweet cinematic heaven. Ahead of the Stranger Things Season 3 premier on July 4, Baskin-Robbins will be serving their Upside Down-themed treats starting June 1, 2019. Yes, Hawkins, Indiana is coming to a Baskin-Robbins near you, but only for a limited time — as all good deals and bad monsters are fleeting.

If you were thinking that the biggest specialty ice cream chain in the world only made one flavor for this festive event, you'd be wrong. Coming in cold with two flavors of the month, six dessert options and tons of Stranger Things merchandise to boot, you're going to have a few reasons to spend the month of June hanging out at a Baskin-Robbins. Oh, and if your fanatic heart can even handle this information, you should know that merchandise includes a one-of-a-kind Steve Funko figure, '80s-inspired magnets and sticker sets and Stranger Things t-shirts.

If you're Stranger Things-obsessed, you're going to love the way that these flavors and designs capture the colorful and childish '80s spirit we all know and love from the show. And, if you don't care about the show but like trying out new ice cream flavors and eating elaborate and festive desserts, this collaboration will be fulfilling for you too.

If you're a West Coast fan and your curiosity is piqued but you're not sure that this is a dessert match made in the Upside Down for you, you can head to Baskin-Robbins on Sun., June 9 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. to sample an Elevenade Freeze, on National Sampling Day. Oh, and Baskin-Robbins is making an IRL Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Shop pop up that’ll be serving up Stranger Things scoops in soon-to-be-annouced locations.

For everyone else, here's the Stranger Things x Baskin-Robbins collab you didn't even know you were waiting for:

Eleven’s Heaven

This waffle cone-flavored ice cream comes with chocolate-coated sugar cone pieces and a chocolate icing flavored ribbon — classic but epic, as is Stranger Things.

Upside Down Sundae

This sundae features the Upside Down Pralines Flavor of the Month that’s built upside down with the toppings on the bottom, because duh. But also, can sundaes all be made like this from now on? Getting rid of your toppings after the first few bites is devastating, this is the antidote to topping-less sundaes!

Demogorgon Sundae

This waffle bowl sundae pretty impressively and frightfully resembles a Demogorgon monster, making it one of the most fun to demolish Stranger Things treats at Baskin-Robbins this summer.

Byers’ House Lights Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat

This dessert is a flash back to season one that includes a Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza® crust with Snickers® ice cream, topped with strings of fudge and M&Ms® Chocolate Candy Christmas lights. Aka, this is the cake you're getting for any of your friends with summer birthdays.

Elevenade Freeze

Citrus and cream make an epic summer treat, so you'll love this refreshing combo made with vanilla ice cream and Minute Maid™ Lemonade. Just don't think it too fast...

But wait, there's more! In addition to the above desserts, Baskin-Robbins will also introduce the Upside Down Pralines (chocolate ice cream with praline pecans and a chocolate-caramel flavored ribbon) and USS Butterscotch Quarts (butterscotch flavored ice cream loaded with butterscotch toffee and a toffee ribbon) — both Stranger Things-related as well, of course. See you in the Upside Down, friends!