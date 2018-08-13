Bath & Body Works' Pumpkin Candle Lineup For 2018 Is Way More Extensive Than You Think
Fall is coming. We know what's coming with it, and we can't face it alone: pumpkin-scented and flavored everything. Walking into a store when autumn hits and seeing and smelling pumpkin at every turn is similarly as overwhelming as, say, trying to catch up with Game of Thrones. I mean, what do you choose? A seasonal pumpkin muffin from that café you always go to? Pumpkin-scented body wash? Pumpkin Pie Spice Pringles (yes, they exist)? It's the one thing that has and will always be a part of the season, so if you like pumpkin, you might as well get well-versed in the best products to buy — especially since pumpkin candles at Bath & Body Works dropped this month in a big way.
Though you may not like the taste of pumpkin flavored things, the scent can still give you that warm-and-cozy Fall feeling that we all know and love. If you're in search of a pumpkin-scented candle, look no further: Bath and Body Works has them down to a science. Seriously, they have just about every pumpkin-included candle combination that you could possibly imagine — just browsing through all of the options is a journey. I did my best to break down all of this year's best pumpkin-themed candles at the store, so read on to figure out which one is perfect for you.
1Pumpkin Pecan Waffles Candle
A maple syrup, golden waffles, pumpkin spice, and brown sugar fragrance medley. It comes with a decorative lid, and is made with a blend of soy-based wax and wicks that don't burn out.
2Pumpkin Apple Candle
$24.50
Creates a "Red Delicious apple, fall pumpkin, fresh ground cinnamon, and clove bud" fragrance. Burns approximately 25 to 45 hours, and the scent can waft through entire rooms.
3Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin Candle
The fragrance consists of "warm cinnamon, fresh ground clove, vanilla cream, and brown sugar." Can we get a recipe for a food version of this, please?
4Caramel Pumpkin Swirl Candle
"Sweet caramel, ground cinnamon, rich brown sugar, and creamy vanilla scent." — your house will basically smell like a heavenly bakery.
5Pumpkin Cupcake Candle
$24.50
Smells like "whipped buttercream, Madagascar vanilla, pumpkin spice, and freshly baked cupcakes". I think I just shed a tear.
6Vanilla Pumpkin Marshmallow Candle
Fragrance reminiscent of "creamy vanilla, pumpkin spice, homemade marshmallow, and drizzled caramel". All we need is chocolate and some graham crackers to make this into a s'more.
7Pumpkin Coconut Candle
$24.50
"Spiced pumpkin, toasted coconut, creamy vanilla, and sea salt caramel" fragrance. Bringing fall and summer together into one candle? Why would they do something so controversial yet so brave? Hey, it has a nearly 5-out-of-5 star review, so it has to smell good.
8Bourbon Pumpkin Candle
$24.50
"Bourbon soaked pumpkin, maple brown sugar drizzle, and cinnamon" scent, so you can bring the bar, and pumpkins, straight into your house.
9Pumpkin Donut Shop Candle
"Vanilla glaze, fluffy cake donut, pumpkin spice, and sweet bakery air fragrance" make up this candle. I'm not exactly sure what "sweet bakery air" smells like, but I really, really want to know. I've always wanted my house to smell like a Krispy Kreme.
10Campfire Pumpkin Candle
$24.50
Creates a scent of fall pumpkins, nutmeg, vanilla bean, smoky cinnamon. The feel of camping without the whole bugs and sleeping outside in the woods like I'm in a horror movie thing? Count me in.
11Pumpkin Peanut Brittle Candle
This one smells like "crunchy caramel brittle, salty peanuts, and toasted pumpkin seeds." Ah, trail mix in candle form sounds amazing already. At least this way I don't have to worry about digging through the bag to pick out the sweets.
12Pumpkin Patch Candle
$24.50
Brings the nostalgic joy of visiting pumpkin patches straight to your living room with a "bright orange pumpkin, Autumn spice blend, and rich molasses" fragrance.
13The Perfect Autumn Candle
A cozy blend of "fresh cranberry, spiced pumpkin, crisp apple, and rich clove" fragrances that would be perfect for the Thanksgiving table. This candle truly encapsulates the perfect autumn — all it's missing is the sweet smells of a 50% off oversized flannel sale and fall TV shows coming back. But that's just my two scents (I'll be here all week).