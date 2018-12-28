Christmas is over, which means stores are now putting just about everything on sale and tempting you to buy things you don't even really need. Like candles. Yes, it's nice to have candles around, but do you need to buy more? Well, Bath & Body Works has a ton of candles on sale for $10.50 right now, so even if you thought the answer was "no", now it might be, "Well, in that case, yes! I do need to find out what a Peppercorn-scented candle is like."

The candles on sale are the brand's three-wick ones, which are 14.5 oz, so these are not tiny little tea lights you're getting for $10.50. The candles normally go for $22.50-$24.50.

The promotion is part of Bath & Body Works' Semi-Annual Sale, which also includes hand soaps, shower gels, lotions, plug-in home fragrances, and more. There are also "retired fragrance" products on sale, which will be recognizable to anyone who hung out in a mall in the late '90s and early aughts. Brown Sugar & Fig, Wild Madagascar Vanilla, Mango Mandarin — they're all there with prices for body washes, mists, and lotions ranging from $4-$6.

While, unfortunately, you cannot buy a Pearberry candle, there are a wide variety to choose from, with a ton of seasonal-themed ones, like Fresh Balsam and Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin. Here are some more options:

Evergreen

Pine trees smell good, so why not make your house smell like a one even when it's not Christmas? This Evergreen candle is "Made with Cedarwood & Cinnamon Essential Oils with notes of Fir Needle & Pine."

Leaves

If you want to know if a candle called Leaves actually smells like leaves, now's the time to find out. Bath & Body Works says this one features "Crisp Red Apple, Golden Nectar, Warm Clove Spice." That doesn't sound like leaves exactly, but this candle has 211 five-star reviews, so I guess whatever it smells like is pretty good.

Sun-Washed Critus

While most of the candles are fall and winter-themed, there are some that are either blatantly spring and summery (like Watermelon Lemonade), and some that are less specific, like this Sun-Washed Citrus candle ("Sorrento Lemons, Citron, Agave Nectar"). Sounds nice for a kitchen.

Paris Café

Well, this just sounds pleasant. According to Bath & Body Works its scents include "Rich Roasted Coffee, Sugared Brioche, Vanilla Crème." (While we're in France, you should know Bath & Body Works also has a French Baguette candle, which smells like "Slow Rising Dough, Crispy Crust, a Pat of Butter". Unfortunately, it is not currently on sale.)

There are plenty more where these came from, so if you're in the market for some new scents, you can check them out here. And if you aren't in the market for some new scents, but just love browsing online, Bath & Body Works can also offer you a free walk down memory lane with those retired fragrances. An very, very strongly scented walk down memory lane.