When a door closes, a window opens. When one beauty sale ends, another begins. Such is the cycle of life and of cosmetics shopping. The latest beauty sale you need to know about is the BECCA Cosmetics Friends & Family Sale. Everything from the brand's best-selling primers and foundations to multiple iterations of the fan favorite Champagne Pop highlighter shade is marked down by 25%. BECCA is also offering a free gift with purchase for the first time ever. You may as well issue a formal apology to your wallet now since you are about to blow through any and all extra cash.

Here's what else you need to know about the BECCA Friends & Family Sale. It's active through June 21. You have to enter the "SUMMERGLOW" code at checkout in order to activate the discount. The free gift is a deluxe-sized highlighter and primer duo and is available with purchases over $75. The 25% off discount applies sitewide with minimal exceptions. The offer cannot be combined with other promotions or discounts and cannot be applied to products under $20. So you can pretty much shop to your heart's content or until your digital cart is full.

Below are 10 things to shop during BECCA's spectacular sale. You can't go wrong by stocking up on a fresh supply of your favorite, daily use products. You can also take advantage of the discount to buy something you have been eyeing for a while but have yet to commit to. There's no time like a sale to take the plunge and make the purchase.

1. Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter In Champagne Pop

Becca's buttery and best-selling Champagne Pop highlighter melts into the skin and imparts a marvelous glow. It's a soft gold shade with peachy pink pearl and looks good on all skin tones. With the friends and family discount, it's just $30. You will enjoy a luminous look through the summer and deep into fall.

2. Shimmering Skin Perfector Liquid Highlighter

The sheer, liquid version of the Shimmering Skin Perfector Highlighter also comes in the beloved Champagne Pop shade. It will illuminate skin and leave you looking lit from within, thanks to the dewy finish. It will also avail itself of multi-season use.

3. Skin Love Brighten & Blur Primer

If you want to add face primer to your daily rotation, why not try the Skin Love Brighten & Blur version since it comes with a discount? The product prepares skin for foundation by smoothing it and adds moistures, radiance, and oomph.

4. Skin Love Weightless Blur Foundation

You'll save $11 on this light and airy foundation that builds to medium coverage and offers a velvet, skin-like finish. If you are already a devotee of the product, stock up on your usual shade. If you've yet to try the formula, see which hue suits your skin tone and grab a bottle.

5. Glow Gloss

Move over, mattes. This ultra pigmented formula shines like a gloss yet has the color and coverage of a liquid lipstick, all the while hydrating like a balm. At less than $17, you can grab a tube or two.

6. Glow Body Stick In Champagne Pop

Summer has arrived, which means it's time to glow up. You can step up your glow game with the Glow Body Stick in Champagne Pop. It can be swiped on shoulders, cheeks, décolletage, and more.

7. Ultimate Coverage 24 Hour Foundation

BECCA's full coverage liquid foundation goes the distance and its name tells you so. It lasts for 24 hours and is both water and transfer-resistant. It also boasts a breathable finish so it wears comfortably during those hot and sticky months.

8. Aqua Luminous Perfection Concealer

It doesn't get any lighter or fresher than a water-infused concealer. This version is crease-proof and offers light to medium coverage. You can spot correct blemishes, dark spots, and under eye circles or you can apply more liberally to achieve an even tone.

9. Ultimate Love Lipstick

The brand's super creamy and satin finish lipsticks are less than $20 during the sale. Why not grab several shades and build a BECCA lippie wardrobe? One swipe across the pout leads to instant glamour.

10. Skin Love Glow Elixir

This lightweight yet nourishing serum is marked down from $48 to just $36. It can be layered under foundation or mixed in with your favorite formula for a dewy boost.

You might go broke while shopping the BECCA Friends & Family Sale. But the product haul will be so worth it.