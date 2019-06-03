Within almost every beauty brand, there’s at least one product people rave about over others. Some brands release gravity-defying mascara, and others drop a nourishing matte lipstick formula. But Becca Cosmetics’ Champagne Pop highlighter is so coveted that it’s getting an entire Champagne Pop Collector’s Edition Collection. Prepare to blind the masses with this shimmery summer glow.

The five-piece collection is inspired by the famed Champagne Pop hue, according to a press release from Becca. Shoppers can expect the glow of a lifetime in this line as it includes the OG Champagne Pop highlighter in a special glittery gold compact, Becca’s Glow Gloss Champagne Crème, as well as three never-before-seen products. The new gems to drop in the Champagne Pop Collector’s Edition include a Glow Body Stick, a Glow Dust Highlighter, and Glow Silk Highlighter Drops. Shoppers of this collection will be glowing until the cows come home.

Everything in the Champagne Pop Collector’s Edition Collection retails between $22 and $48. Plus, this glow-filled line will officially be available at Sephora and on Beccacosmetics.com starting June 6. Fans can also shop the collection on ULTA.com, Nordstrom.com, and Bloomingdales.com on July 7.

Peep all of the shimmery products in this high-shine makeup collection.

Becca Cosmetics Glow Body Stick

Those who like to highlight their bodies in full will rave about Becca's all new Glow Body Stick. Retailing for $48, users can immerse their summer bodies in coconut oil and shea butter with micro-fine Champagne Pop pearls to glow the wearer up while staying hydrated all at once.

Becca Cosmetics Glow Dust Highlighter

Another newbie to the Becca fam is the brand's Glow Dust Highlighter. Formulated as a loose powder, this highlighter has a velvet soft consistency that melts into the skin and can be used all over the body, on the face, and even on the eyes.

Becca Cosmetics Glow Silk Highlighter Drops

The Glow Silk Highlighter Drops is actually an illuminating concentrate. Made to help the wearer glow from within, the formula is lightweight enough to use as a highlighter, paired with skin care, primer, and/or foundation.

Becca Cosmetics Glow Gloss Champagne Crème

The gloss that gives the user a high-shine gloss finish, but with the comfort and nourishment of a lip balm is returning with a whole new luxe champagne packaging. The lip gloss offers super shiny lips, but also gives the appearance of fuller lips.

Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed In Champagne Pop

The Champagne Pop shimmer fans know and love keeps its original glow-induced formula, but with the glittery Collector's Edition compact. Those new to this shimmering product can expect a creamy, but light weight consistency that uses luminescent pearls to adjust to undertones in the skin for a reflective-looking finish.

Beauty gurus and makeup lovers will have to prepare their faces to ride out the inevitable heat waves sure to come. But on the bright side, the season calls for a whole lot of shine, and this collection might just be your ticket to glow town.