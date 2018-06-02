Bachelorette contestant Joe Amabile (AKA "Grocery Store Joe") may have been eliminated on the first episode of the season, but he has not been forgotten — by fans or by Becca Kufrin. On Saturday, June 2, Becca and Bachelorette contestant Grocery Store Joe met up in Chicago, chronicling the occasion via their respective Instagram accounts.

Joe became a fan favorite contestant during the Becca's Bachelorette season premiere, but alas, he didn't get a rose to continue on in the journey to win Becca's heart. On Saturday, though, they showed that all is good between them post-show. Joe posted an Instagram Story of him walking down a street in Chicago with some friends, saying, "Hey Becca, I'm off today. Where you at?" He also clearly tagged Becca's IG handle @bkoof in the story.

Becca also posted a similar, now-deleted IG story in which she and some friends are walking down a street in Chicago, with the following text written on the story: "Joe, where u @." Finally, Joe posted an Instagram photo of himself and Becca, posing together in a Chicago Bloomingdale's store with big smiles. He captioned the photo:

Look who I found @bkoof 😉 and watermelon swim trunks

