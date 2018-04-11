So far, the Roseanne revival has given us a lot of background on where Darlene's at these days, but on Tuesday night's new episode, we finally got a little insight into Becky's life. And even though it was a heartbreaking episode for a show that's actually a comedy, Becky finding out she can't have children on Roseanne could lead to hope for her future — and tons of fans are showing so much sympathy for her.

In the original series, Becky was actually the most successful member of the Conner family, at first, anyway. She always got good grades and excelled at school while Darlene consistently struggled, and until the later seasons, it seemed like she had the best shot at getting out of Lanford. But now that the new episodes are here, we know that's not what happened. She's working in a restaurant, trying to be hired as a surrogate so she can finally find a way to start her life over, like Dan pointed out to Roseanne when they argued about her decision.

Now, we know that Becky's present day struggle is going to be a little bit deeper this season. When she went to the doctor for a check up to see if she was ready to start the surrogate process, she found out that there was a less than five percent chance that she'd ever be able to have children.

So not only did Becky lose the surrogate gig — and the promise of $50,000, which could help her buy a house that had a yard for her new dog, Armani — but she also lost the dream of ever having children of her own someday. It was heartbreaking to see her cope with the news, and even worse when she got home and had an argument with Roseanne about it and obviously felt like her mom didn't understand or sympathize with her.

Fans immediately turned to Twitter to react to Becky's news, and the general consensus was that Becky didn't deserve this truly cruel twist of fate.

At one point in the episode, Darlene found out that Becky was drinking her troubles away at the Mexican restaurant she worked at, so she went to see her (and drink with her... and take selfies with her) and try to help her work through this massive life change she was facing. Then, when Roseanne and Dan made their way down to the restaurant to help, they mentioned that Mark dying had caused Becky to stay frozen in time in who she was when that happened. Not only was this a rare mention of what happened to Mark (the actor who played him, Glenn Quinn, died of an overdosein 2002), but it also made fans sympathize with Becky that much more.

It was nice to see the way that Becky finding out something difficult brought the rest of her family together, too. Seeing Roseanne and Jackie scheme together to get Becky's dog back from the shelter was classic Roseanne, and it was sweet to see her and Darlene have their moment at the bar, as ridiculous as it was. They can tease each other, but they're still sisters, just like always.

Even though what Becky's going through is definitely sad, this episode did give fans the opportunity to see Roseanne with far less political overtones than the earlier episodes this season — a show about a family who faces real issues. Hopefully, this continues for the rest of the season to come, and maybe we'll even get to see Becky finally get that victory that she seems to so desperately need.