So, um, how about that Bachelor finale? Not only did we get the traditional proposal, but we also got uncomfortable, unedited footage of Arie Luyendyk Jr. ending his relationship with Becca Kufrin because he wanted to get back together with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. And now, one notable contestant is spilling all the tea on Twitter. Bekah M. says Arie messaged her after filming, and even though the content of the messages isn't exactly incriminating, she sarcastically said that it's a "good look."

On Monday's disaster of an episode, Arie didn't try to hide the fact that he was ending things with Becca to make it work with Lauren. And it sounds like while the aftermath of this was going on, he was also messaging Bekah, according to the tweets she shared after the breakup aired.

Bekah's screenshots show Arie apparently messaging her once about all the hoopla surrounding her being on a missing persons list, and again in another jokey message about her being young. The DMs themselves are pretty innocent, but since they took place in early February, they probably also happened during the time when Arie was trying to figure things out with Lauren. They definitely add to the mess, that's for sure.

As Bekah says in her tweet, this is really Not A Good Look for Arie. Yes, these messages could easily be explained as friendly, because men and women can be friends, even if they once dated on reality television (as Bekah also admitted in another tweet). But is it the best idea to DM someone you were interested in after you ended your engagement to get back together with someone else? Probably not — and that's exceptionally dangerous in the year 2018, when screenshots exist and nothing on the internet is guaranteed to be private.

And the DMs look even worse when you consider the fact that this wasn't the only issue Arie was having with social media and women. In an interview with People, Becca revealed that she'd caught Arie liking Lauren's Instagram photos while they were still engaged. Becca said, "I knew that he had liked some of her Instagram photos so we had a conversation about it. And that was the first time that he really threw it out that he should have a conversation with her and just apologize for how things had ended with her, that he had felt guilty."

To some people, liking Instagrams might not be a big deal, but it sounded like Becca knew it was another red flag, especially since Arie had been open about the fact that he was still trying to get over Lauren. Basically, innocent messages or not, none of this is great.

And the comments about the DMs were not all that Bekah had to say about Arie, either. Now that the season is over, she's letting it all out. Not only did she comment on how Arie just wouldn't leave the house after breaking up with Becca (and after she told him to go multiple times), but she also called him a tool, adding, "Thank the LORD he's out of her life." Bekah's not messing around when it comes to defending her pal, but knowing how real she kept it while she was on The Bachelor, none of this is at all surprising.

Plus, she also tweeted this:

Yeah, that basically says it all.

It's probably safe to say that both people named Becca (kah) are probably better off with the way things ended with Arie this season... even if it wasn't easy while those breakups were happening. Now that The Bachelor has ended, hopefully, they can both move on. But if Bekah wanted to share more dirt in the meantime, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world.