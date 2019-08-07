What is the world coming to? Is there no hope for Hollywood's cutest couples? If they can't make it, who can? Is love even real? OK, there's no need to be like, *quite* that dramatic, but still. According to a source for E! News, Bella Hadid and the Weeknd have split, yet again, just one year after reconciling. So, far the Aug. 6 report has yet to be confirmed or denied by either star, but the news is definitely a bummer, to say the very least. (Bustle reached out to both the Weeknd and Hadid's reps for comment, but had yet to hear back at the time of publication.)

E!'s source had a lot to say about the status of the Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) and Hadid's relationship, and sadly, friends, things don't sound great. The insider cited "distance" as the primary cause of their reported breakup, and explained that "they are in different places right now, physically and mentally. Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut."

It'd be one thing if the source gave E! some over-the-top, incredibly dramatic reason about why things went south, but "distance" actually sounds pretty realistic. They're both huge stars with huge careers, and it must be pretty tough for them to be in the same place at the same time for more than a few days.

Understandably, being in different cities at "opposite times" like that reportedly caused a lot of arguments between the two, the source revealed," adding that, "[They] haven't spent quality time together in months."

That kind of seems like it might be true too, judging by their social media pages. The last time Hadid posted a picture of or with the Weeknd on Instagram was way back in April when the pair took a tropical vacation together. The singer, for his part, deleted his account entirely in June, which some fans thought might be tied to a new album drop or announcement. He has since seemingly created a new account (@abelxo), but there isn't a single picture posted there at the moment.

Now, on the other hand, Entertainment Tonight recently reported that a source told them that they "haven't broken up, but are working through things like normal couples do." Hmm. OK, so there's still hope?

"The couple travels a lot, works a lot and that often creates tension," the insider explained to the outlet. "However, the two love one another, have lost one another in the past and want to try and make it work. Right now they are together and working on keeping it that way."

Hadid and the Weeknd first started dating back in 2015, and were together and off for about a year and a half. They called it quits in November 2016 because "their schedules have been too hard to coordinate," a source told People at the time — ugh, sounds familiar — but ended up reconciling sometime around May 2018.

These two clearly have a lot of love for each other, so it'd be pretty sad if the breakup rumors turn out to be true. Whatever ends up happening, though, hopefully it's for the best.