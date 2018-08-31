A new development (get it) for Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter: the couple are reportedly planning to build a second home on the Isle of Wight, according to the Daily Mail. Cumberbatch and theatre director Hunter have selected the ideal spot for their custom island retreat — and it's right next to the National Trust estate where they married in 2015. Sounds very pleasant, doesn't it? Let's suppress our seething envy and get into what we know about Benedict Cumberbatch's Isle of Wight country retreat.

Cumberbatch and Hunter have history on the Isle of Wight: most notably, as mentioned above, it's where the couple married in 2015, according to People. The ceremony — held on Valentine's Day! — took place in the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, in the village of Mottistone, while the newlyweds reportedly held their wedding reception at nearby Mottistone Manor, now a National Trust property. And the location of their planned country retreat? A "stone's throw" from the Mottistone Estate, the Daily Mail reports. Bustle reached out to Cumberbatch's representative for comment but haven't received a response at the time of publishing.

The day after their wedding, according to the Telegraph, they "enjoyed a long lunch" at the Sun Inn in Hulverstone, a 600-year-old Isle of Wight pub that's reportedly Cumberbatch's favourite. You'll be delighted to hear that in 2017, the pub won the island's prestigious "Beer and Buses" award, according to the Isle of Wight County Press. Lovely!

Cumberbatch and Hunter returned to the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul to christen their oldest son, Christopher, in September 2015 (Christopher now has a baby brother, one-year-old Hal, according to People.) Metro reports that the service for the then three-month-old was "a small affair just like their wedding."

To sum up? There's a whole lot of history for the Cumberbatch-Hunters on the Isle of Wight; little wonder, then, that they're looking to build a house there.

Another reason to set up shop on the island? Hunter's got family connections to the area. Firstly, her mum lives there, reports the Daily Mail. And she's also related to the Seely family, who own the land she and her husband plan to build a home on (the Dunsbury estate, according to the paper). The Mail adds, "Her great-great-grandfather Jack Seely was a deputy-lieutenant for the island, and owned several farms and villages, including Mottistone on the west coast." Yes, that's Mottistone where the couple got married. Looks like their Isle of Wight roots run deep.

So where's the main place Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter call home? In 2015 (a busy year for the couple!), Cumberbatch bought a £2.7 million townhouse in Camden, London, according to the Times.

And it hasn't been the smoothest road: he had to battle neighbourhood objections to an extension, the Telegraph reports, while he's now at war with his neighbours over a "160sq ft art studio and playroom" he wants to build in the garden, according to the Daily Mail. All very dramatic, isn't it? Let's hope that when plans for his Isle of Wight home get underway, the neighbours are a little more co-operative.