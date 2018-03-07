Benefit's Gimme Brow Is Coming Back With A New Formula — And A New Name

Benefit's brow collection launch was heard around the world — quite literally. The brand hyped up its products and fans instantly fell in love. Then, just like a great love story, Gimme Brow was ripped from them right when they fell the hardest. After being discontinued in 2017, Gimme Brow is officially coming back, according to PopSugar. Except for this time it's got a brand new formula and name.

If you've been wondering why you haven't seen talk about Benefit's Gimme Brow as of late, it's because the brand recalled every single on of them back in October 2017. According to previous Bustle coverage, the brand chose to recall the products voluntarily, because it could cause irritation if it come in contact with eyes.

Well, the wait is over. Benefit is reportedly releasing Gimme Brow+ on Mar. 13. They added a little plus sign to the end, tweaked the formula a bit, and put it in a different colored box. So you'll visually know that you're getting the update version of the product when you grab it off of the in-store or virtual shelf.

According to PopSugar, "the formula was modified slightly to include updated ingredients and to meet the latest standards set by Benefit's parent company, LVMH."

PopSugar reports that there is no visual difference to the product. The publication reports that the formula works just as it did before, so fans don't have to worry about being introduced to a new brow product. They just get to love the old one and feel even better about using it.

As of March 7, Benefit has yet to comment on social media about the new formula. Benefit has commented back to some Twitter users, saying that the brand is working its hardest to bring it back soon.

From begging Benefit to bring it back to deeming it the best brow gel out there, while it's not even available, to say that people love this product is an understatement.

You will not die! It's coming back, so mark your calendars. This just shows that people had no idea if Gimme Brow would ever come back.

Eyebrow will not suffer anymore. The product is coming back, and it's better than ever.

People aren't pointing any fingers here, but at the same time they totally are.

This request did not fall on deaf ears. The brand heard you, and they're bringing the product back just in time for spring.

Benefit didn't really make a clear announcement on why they pulled the product or when it would be coming back. Months later, people have finally gotten an answer... kind of.

I know that this isn't the only (virtual) letter that was written to the brand in the past five months.

If this all-caps response doesn't show how people feel, then I don't know what does. Some have been forced to find different ways to tame the brows.

This just in: It's coming back!

The people have spoken. Not only is Gimme Brow better, but it is also more affordable.

People don't have too much longer to wait for the the product to come out. It is assumed that the price will be the same, despite the name and the look changing a little bit. I suppose only time will if the two products are created equal.