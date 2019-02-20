The 2020 election may be more than a year away, but some candidates have already given some thought to who their running mate might be — including Bernie Sanders. When asked in an interview with The Young Turks web-series about who he might pick to join him on the ticket if he wins the primary, the Vermont senator said: "I think we would look for somebody who is maybe not of the same gender as I am."

Sanders officially announced his 2020 presidential bid in February. In a video for the announcement, the senator vowed, "Together, you and I and our 2016 campaign began the political revolution. Now, it is time to complete that revolution and implement the vision that we fought for."

On Tuesday, Sanders told Vermont Public Radio that, with his presidential bid, he planned to "take the values that all of us in Vermont are proud of — a belief in justice, in community, in grassroots politics, in town meetings — that's what I'm going to carry all over this country."

Sanders isn't alone in hinting at picking a woman as a running mate. On Tuesday, New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, who also announced his candidacy for the 2020 race, told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow that he was "looking to women first" for prospective running mates.

