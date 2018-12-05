On Tuesday, one senator from Vermont organized a climate change town hall to discuss why many lawmakers believe that urgent action on climate change is essential. Indeed, Bernie Sanders' climate change warning emphasized how little time the world has to get its "act together" to curb global warming so that environmental disasters don't become even more catastrophic.

As The Hill reported, Sanders organized the town hall and spoke on a panel alongside other lawmakers and members of the media. In reflecting on why climate change policies and initiatives must be prioritized, the senator pointed to a narrowing window for action. As Sanders described:

We are living in a moment in history that has never existed before. The best minds in the world are telling us literally that we have twelve years - which is no time at all - to get our act together, if we're going to leave our kids and grandchildren with a planet that is healthy and habitable.

Sanders' comments refer to a recent study from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). As The Guardian noted, the study found that there are only 12 years left for global warming to be kept to a maximum of 1.5°C. If warming increases beyond this point, the potential for extreme climate conditions, like droughts and floods, is much higher.

Experts have expressed extreme concern regarding the report's findings. Debra Roberts, a co-chair of the working group on impacts, told The Guardian that, essentially, the report drew a "line in the sand." She added, “This is the largest clarion bell from the science community and I hope it mobilizes people and dents the mood of complacency.”

More to come ...