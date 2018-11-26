Although the 2018 midterm elections have only just passed — indeed a handful of races have yet to be officially called — many people have already turned their focus toward the 2020 presidential election and the task of uncovering a potential Trump challenger. But who among the lengthy list of potential Democratic candidates feels confident enough to launch a campaign? In a recent interview with New York Magazine, Sen. Bernie Sanders said he'll "probably" run for president in 2020 unless someone better comes along.

"If there's somebody else who appears who can, for whatever reason, do a better job than me, I'll work my ass off to elect him or her," Sanders recently told New York Magazine. "If it turns out that I am the best candidate to beat Donald Trump, then I will probably run."

Indeed Sanders stressed that it wasn't any sort of intense desire to see himself as president that had him mulling over a potential 2020 presidential campaign. "I'm not one of those sons of multimillionaires whose parents told them they were going to become president of the United States," he said. "I don't wake up in the morning with any burning desire that I have to be president."

According to NPR, Sanders is one of more than a dozen Democrats thought to be at least considering a 2020 presidential bid. But Sanders isn't just simply mulling over the idea of a bid — he's reportedly strategizing for one, just in case. According to New York Magazine, Sanders met with his "inner circle" in January, reportedly telling them to map out a plan that would have him ready should he ultimately decide to pull the trigger on a 2020 bid.

Although Sanders refrained from explicitly naming who he thought might "do a better job" at challenging President Donald Trump in 2020, unnamed advisers of his told New York Magazine that a potential presidential campaign from Sen. Elizabeth Warren almost kept him out of the race in 2016.

