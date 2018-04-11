Shopping for vitamins is tough — there are countless options, the labels are confusing, and it’s practically impossible to tell high-quality ingredients from total junk. And looking for the best gummy vitamins for women is an even harder task, because you have to consider taste, texture, and your specific needs.

When it comes to identifying which vitamins and minerals you could benefit from adding your diet, you should start by talking to your doctor, who can provide specific advice based on your body and health profile. But even when you know what ingredients you're looking for and the dose you need, it can still be difficult to know how to tell which vitamins are quality and which are not. That's why I reached out to Dr. Teri Bunker, nurse practitioner at Bridge City Family Medical Clinic in Portland, for advice on finding the best gummy vitamins as well as get a few of her top picks.

According to Bunker, interested consumers can check out Consumerlab.com to find out the quality of various manufacturers' products as well as confirm if the vitamin has been certified by one of the common groups such as the United States Pharmacopeia or NSF International.

That said, Bunker stressed that it is possible to "overdose” on vitamins and they shouldn't be taken in excess. She warned against “megadoses” of vitamins, particularly water-soluble vitamins like vitamin C and those in the B-complex group, which can lead to kidney stones, gout, and diarrhea if taken in large doses.

With a wide variety of nutritional benefits ranging from improved overall health to increased bone strength, several of the vitamins on our list were recommended by Bunker. So whether you're looking for increased energy or digestive health, you'll find the best gummy vitamins for women below.

1 A One-A-Day Vitamin That Covers All Your Basic Needs And Tastes Great Amazon Kirkland Signature Adult Multi Gummies $18 (2 Packs of 160 Gummies) AmazonBuy Now If you're looking for a simple one-a-day option, these versatile multi-vitamin gummies cover all of your basic vitamin groups and are relatively inexpensive compared to most. They contain vitamins A, C, D, E, B-6, B-12, Niacin, Folic Acid, Biotin, along with various other nutrients and minerals. With nearly 200 positive reviews on Amazon, these vitamins are one of the internet's favorite choice for taste. "I developed an intolerance for hard vitamins," said one Amazon customer. "Someone suggested that I try these. The only problem is that they are SO delicious I want to eat them all!" Just one word of caution: in warm temperatures, these gummies tends to morph into one giant ball. So if you live in a hot climate, be sure to store them in a cool place.

2 A Gummy Probiotic That Help Support Digestive Health Amazon Schiff, Digestive Advantage Daily Probiotic $16 (80 Gummies) AmazonBuy Now While digestive health may not be top of mind for everyone, it's essential you keep your gut healthy with beneficial bacteria in order to function on a day-to-day basis. These daily gummy probiotics are an excellent choice for promoting your overall digestive health. The gummies are chock-full of BC30, a patented strain of probiotic that can withstand stomach acids 100 times better than yogurt, allowing the nutrients to make it all the way to your intestines where they help reduce bloating, alleviate abdominal pains, and prevent diarrhea. These fruit-flavored gummies, which can be taken by anyone looking to support their digestive system with vital nutrients, are especially helpful for people who have irritable bowel syndrome, colitis, gas, or lactose intolerance.

3 A Vitamin D3 Supplement To Boost Energy And Support Your Immune System Amazon Vitafusion Vitamin D3 Gummy Vitamins In Assorted Flavors $25 (2 Packs of 150 Gummies) AmazonBuy Now It's hard to get all of the vitamin D you need from food alone — you need sunshine too. But if you live in an area that is lacking in sunshine or you struggle to get vitamin D from your diet, you could benefit from a D3 supplement. These vitamin D gummies are some of the best on the market, offering an impressive 2000 IU of vitamin D3 (rather than the less-helpful D2) packed into every single vitamin. And the benefits of taking vitamin D vitamins are vast. Vitamin D is a powerful nutrient linked with reduced risk of high blood pressure, heart attacks, and even colds. Vitamin D has also been shown to boost energy and overall immune system health, so if those are top priorities for you look no further than this daily vitamin. To top it all off, vitamin D plays a critical role in helping your body absorb calcium, so taking a vitamin D supplement like this option will improve your overall bone health as well. And because these vitamins are gluten-free and dairy-free with no artificial sweeteners, they're the best option on this list for anyone with dietary constrictions.

4 A Fruit-Flavored Calcium Supplement That Makes Your Bones Strong Amazon Vitafusion Calcium Gummy Vitamins For Adults $10 (100 Gummies) AmazonBuy Now Calcium is ultra-important to your body's overall health — it strengthens your bones, keeps your teeth healthy, and helps you sleep well. Yet, too often, people don't get enough calcium in their everyday diets. These awesome calcium gummies feature 500 milligrams of the vital mineral, along with 1000 IU of vitamin D for added energy. If you're looking for a gummy specifically made to improve your bone health, these Vitafusion Calcium Vitamins are the option on the list best suited for you. In fact, these gummy vitamins contain as much calcium as two 6-ounce glasses of milk in each serving. As for their taste, these calcium supplements are made with blueberry concentrate and purple carrot juice to give them a fruity taste.