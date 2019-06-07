With summer approaching, applying SPF to your skin is more important than ever. However, for maximum protection, and to protect your skin year-round, you should really use an SPF on your skin every day, which, of course, includes the winter. And sun damage affects absolutely everyone, so it doesn't matter what skin tone you have, you still need to use SPF — that includes us darker-skinned girls. So what are the best sun creams & SPF moisturisers for dark skin?

According to the Independent, SPFs offer "protection against skin cancer — including basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma" and "it’s also recognised as the best and most effective anti-ager when it comes to preventing premature wrinkles." I know in Blighty it can be pretty grey and gloomy but Forbes report that dermatologist Dr Shilesh Iyer says "ultraviolet rays that are the cause of sun damage and skin cancer are always present ... They are independent of cold or hot weather, and are not blocked by clouds. On overcast days, only visible rays (but not UVB rays) from the sun are blocked. The best way to protect the skin is with sun protection." So SPF really is a must.

However, while we may know the importance of SPF and sun protectants for people with darker skin, we also know that some can leave a horrible pearly white sheen on your skin, which is not the melanin glow we're trying to achieve. I mean seriously. So many of the best sun protectants on the market are considered the creme de la creme of of SPFs, but they don't quite look the same on darker skin. Occasionally some SPFs can make our skin look chalky or ashy and we all know that is not a look. Can I get an amen.

Below are my top picks of SPF moisturisers and sun creams for dark skin.

Glossier Invisible Shield £20 Glossier Glossier have proven themselves to be a leading brand in the beauty world since their inception. With SPF 30 protection this is pretty high giving you the sun protection you need on your face, everyday or on holiday. This works perfectly for dark skin tones because it does what it says on the tin and its literally invisible. It is also weightless and hydrating without being oily. I'm a huge fan.

Paula's Choice Clear Moisturiser SPF 30 £33 Amazon If there is one thing CEO Paula Begoun knows, it's skincare. All the products in the Paula's Choice range are carefully crafted to give you amazing clear skin and this is no different. This moisturiser has SPF 30 built in, meaning it's perfect for everyday use. And while SPF can often cause dark skin to look overly shiny but this has mattifying properties that are great and won't leave your skin feeling dry. There is absolutely no trace of an ashy sheen with this product, so definitely worth the investment

Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defence SPF 30 £29 Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant have received a lot of praise in the media recently for how amazing their skin care is. And I can confirm it's definitely worth the hype. While the SPF formula here would suggest that it might make darker skin look white or chalky, the Umbra Sheer absolutely nails it. It's light and the consistency is not too thick. Honestly, this is incredible. Drunk Elephant, thank you

Clinique Mineral Sunscreen Fluid For Face SPF30 £22 Clinque It's fair to say that this sunscreen is a clear frontrunner in this category. It's a bold claim, but trust me, it's true. Especially for those with darker skin. This product has been around for a little while and was one of the only SPFs out there that darker-skinned girls could wear for a little while and not have the lasting white sheen. This is so lightweight that it can be mixed in with your moisturiser. This product will always be a classic.