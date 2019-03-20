Best Supermarket Drinks For Gut Health, Because Your Belly Deserves Some Love
Trust your gut. That gut feeling. Or are you a misery guts? Y'all, turns out all of these old sayings are completely based in truth. Your gut, sometimes referred to as the second brain, has a lot to do with every part of your health. Which brings a whole new meaning to you are what you eat. And believe it or not, your local supermarket has drinks that could promote gut health.
Whether you feel like your gut is healthy as can be, or in a not-so great state — treating it to a digestion-friendly drink could help give it a boost. One easy way to encourage a healthy gut is by including probiotics as a part of a healthy, gut-friendly diet. According to the the NHS website, probiotics are all about that good bacteria.
"Probiotics are so-called "friendly bacteria" that also occur naturally in the gut and have been linked to all sorts of digestive health benefits, including helping irritable bowel syndrome and traveller's diarrhoea".
And, thanks to the wellness trend, there's a good selection of gut-friendly beverages of all kinds to be found at most supermarkets these days. Gut health is very much of the moment y'all, and these drinks are a great way to get involved.
1The Collective Kefir Mango & Turmeric
The Collective Kefir Mango & Turmeric
£2
ASDA
The Collective began in New Zealand and has since expanded to the UK and Ireland. This particularly delicious fermented number claims to be filled with probiotics. Fermented milk?! I hear you scream. Well this ancient drink, called kefir, combines yeast and grains which ferment the milk in a similar method to yoghurt. But, as Healthline reports, there is evidence to suggest it could be a more powerful probiotic than a pot of greek yog. Happy days for your digestion.
2Captain Kombucha
Captain Kombucha
£1.50
Morrisons
This yummy kombucha is another fermented drink that promises to come packed probiotics. It's available in multiple flavours, making it a perfect replacement for that fizzy drink you were craving.
3Biomel Almond Probiotic Drink
Biomel Almond Probiotic Drink
£2.90
Sainsburys
If like many, dairy isn't your thing for ethical and/or health reasons — this brand is exactly what you need. Their almond drink is entirely vegan, gluten free, and free from added sugar. Plus it claims to contain "billions of live active cultures".
4Equinox Kombucha
Equinox Kombucha
£1.35
Waitrose
Kombucha is a fermented tea that is made using something called a "scoby" which is a combination of bacteria and yeast. As result Kombucha contains probiotic bacteria. Equinox is definitely one of the most delicious brands around. It's also naturally fizzy so might well be a good natural substitute for those looking to cut down on sugary drinks.
5Biotiful Kefir
Biotfiul Kefir
£1.75
This is another example of kefir the drink that's more cultured than someone who goes to the opera every week. This one comes in a few different flavours, but I personally prefer the original.
6No. 1 Kombucha
No. 1 Kombucha
£1.95
Sainsburys
OK so somewhat surprisingly this kombucha is made by none other than rugby legend Jonny Wilkinson. It comes in three flavours for maximum deliciousness and can be purchased at Sainsbury's, what's not to love?