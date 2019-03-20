Best Treatments And Shampoos For Dandruff on Walmart.com

Whether you've dealt with dandruff firsthand or not, we all know the symptoms: pesky white specks, flakiness, dryness, itchiness, and irritation. For many, these annoying symptoms are a never-ending battle, but they can also flare up without a moment's notice and without explanation. Luckily, there are plenty of treatments out there — both medicated and natural — to eliminate dryness and flakes, once and for all.

If you're on the hunt for the best dandruff shampoos and scalp treatments that will clear the scalp of dry skin and irritation, look no further than Walmart.com — our go-to destination for all things beauty. From powerful dandruff shampoos to leave-in treatments and natural alternatives, Walmart.com has everything you need to treat dandruff on contact and maintain a healthier scalp. Say goodbye to embarrassing flakes with the ten best dandruff treatments from Walmart.com.

A Fan-Favorite Dandruff Treatment For A Flake-Free Scalp

Neutrogena T/Gel Extra Strength Therapeutic Dandruff Shampoo $8 Walmart This extra-strength shampoo promises to start relieving itching and flaking after just one use, effectively treating not only dandruff but psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis, too. Shop Now

For A Dandruff Shampoo With A Cooling Tingle, Try This Formula With Tea Tree Oil

Head and Shoulders Tea Tree + Mint Complex Dandruff Shampoo $6 Walmart With tea tree oil and a cooling mint complex, this two-in-one dandruff shampoo offers instant cooling relief and a flake-free scalp in a single, straightforward formula. Shop Now

This Product Is Like Leave-In Conditioner For Your Scalp

Head and Shoulders Clinical Solutions Leave-On Dandruff Treatment $11 Walmart If dandruff shampoos aren't for you but you need a product that works just as effectively, try this leave-on dandruff treatment. All you have to do is spray close to the scalp after washing or when dry, and you're good to go. Shop Now

For A Classic Dandruff Treatment, Try Selsun Blue

Selsun Blue Medicated Anti-Dandruff Shampoo $7 Walmart A classic dandruff shampoo, Selsun Blue is a fan-favorite option that's been around for ages. This is a great go-to if you're new to the dandruff-shampoo game and looking for a quick fix. Shop Now

A Powerful Dandruff Shampoo You Only Have To Use Twice A Week

Nizoral A-D Anti-Dandruff Shampoo $15 Walmart This twice-weekly dandruff treatment is gentle enough for color-treated hair yet effective enough to eliminate the fungus known to cause flakiness on the scalp. Shop Now

This Dandruff Shampoos Feels Just Like Your Favorite Formula

Dove Dermacare Scalp Dryness & Itch Relief Anti-Dandruff Shampoo $7 Walmart Ever wished your favorite shampoo brand would make a formula specifically for dry scalp and itchy dandruff? Dove's anti-dandruff shampoo offers the same rich, lathering formula as its other shampoos but is enhanced with pyrithione zinc to tackle dandruff on contact. Shop Now

This Liquid Dandruff Treatment Kicks Flakes To The Curb

Schwarzkopf BC Scalp Therapy Dandruff Control Fluid (For Dandruff-Prone Scalps) $23 Walmart Another shampoo alternative, this dandruff treatment fluid is formulated with lemongrass to purify and calm the scalp. Shop Now

For A Natural Dandruff Treatment, Try This Haircare Set

Maple Holistics Tea Tree Oil Shampoo & Conditioner, Natural Anti Dandruff Treatment $19 Walmart Finding a natural dandruff formula that actually helps rid the scalp of flakes and itchiness isn't easy. This natural shampoo and conditioner set utilizes essential oils with anti-fungal and soothing properties to treat and nourish the scalp. Shop Now

This Sulfate-Free Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Gets Rid Of Flaky Buildup

L'Oreal Paris EverFresh Micro-Exfoliating Scrub $5 Walmart This scrub does for your scalp what your favorite exfoliator does for your skin. The gentle, exfoliating apricot seeds in this formula help to remove flaky buildup, and because it's sulfate-free, your hair won't get weighed down. Shop Now

This Conditioner Treats Dandruff And Hydrates Dry Locks

Head and Shoulders Repair & Protect Dandruff Conditioner $6 Walmart Introduce a dandruff treatment into every step of your hair care routine with this floral-scented conditioner that moisturizes from root to end. Shop Now

