The Democratic candidate running for Senate in Texas continues to sound like he's stumping in San Francisco and Portland, rather than in Dallas and Austin. That's where Beto O'Rourke tackled the school-to-prison pipeline and once again called for decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana. He said the status quo stifles young people.

Speaking at the Texas Capitol on Tuesday, O'Rourke addressed the issue head-on. "A school-to-prison pipeline has produced the largest prison population on the face of the planet," he told the crowd at a rally that hoped to drive up youth turnout in November.

The Dallas Morning News reported that he addressed the early start of the pipeline, which activists argue can begin as early as kindergarten when minority students are more harshly punished than their white peers. The ACLU argues this can later result in regular suspensions and being expelled — or sent to the juvenile justice system — limiting later reentry to mainstream education and the opportunities that come along with it. Many of these students ultimately end up in prison.

O'Rourke noted that young people are "doing time right now for nonviolent drug charges, including possession of marijuana — a substance that is legal in 29 states in this country today." Only nine states have legalized marijuana for recreational use; other states allow it when prescribed by a doctor.

