According to an NBC News report on Friday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' security detail could cost American taxpayers a whopping $19.8 million by September 2019. The news outlet reported that it reviewed figures provided by the U.S. Marshals Service, the armed detail that covers DeVos' security around the clock.

Bustle has reached out to the Department of Justice for comment. According to the publication, DeVos first received the constant armed security detail under the orders of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Feb. 13, 2017. DeVos, who was confirmed to spearhead the Department of Education on Feb. 7 that year, was confronted by protesters in Washington, D.C., when she attempted to visit the public Jefferson Academy in the area.

According to the figures provided by the U.S. Marshals Service, DeVos' security detail reportedly cost $5.3 million and $6.8 million for the fiscal years of 2017 and 2018 respectively. For the fiscal year of 2019, the cost of DeVos' security detail could go up to $7.74 million. The secretary is the only cabinet member from Trump's administration to receive such a costly security arrangement, according to NBC News.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice told NBC News, "The order was issued after the Department of Education contacted administration officials regarding threats received by the Secretary of Education. The U.S. Marshals Service was identified to assist in this area based on its expertise and long experience providing executive protection."

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

