The U.S. Secretary of Education, Betsy Devos, appeared on 60 Minutes on Sunday, giving an interview that failed to impress many members of the public. During the interview, DeVos described herself as "misunderstood" when asked about the litany of criticism she has received since her confirmation as secretary. She also appeared to not give concrete responses to a variety of questions, prompting even more criticism.

At one point in the interview, CBS' Leslie Stahl asked DeVos about the extensive criticism she has received from the public and from lawmakers. This criticism largely began during her Senate confirmation hearing, which saw her barely surviving the nomination process after Vice President Mike Pence had to cast the tie-breaking vote to approve her as education secretary.

Stahl asked, "Why have you become, people say, the most hated Cabinet secretary? "I’m not so sure exactly how that happened," DeVos responded. "But I think there are a lot of really powerful forces allied against change." When Stahl then asked if the criticism against her "hurt," DeVos admitted, "Sometimes it does. Sometimes it does. Again, I think, I think … I’m more misunderstood than anything."

Many on social media hit back at DeVos' claim that she is misunderstood and also condemned her for not appearing to be well-versed in education policy. Indeed, one user, Jamil Smith, even referred to DeVos as " the most dangerous Cabinet secretary in the Trump administration," adding that "... tonight’s @60Minutes interview further exposed her utter incompetence and bewildering policies."

More to come ...