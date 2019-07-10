What a pair of style stars. At the Los Angeles The Lion King premiere Beyoncé and Blue Ivy wore matching sparkly outfits. The mother-daughter duo dazzled and basically shut down the red carpet of one of the most anticipated films of the summer blockbuster season. Because of course they did.

Beyoncé, who voices the character of Nala in the reboot of the famous film, wore a custom Alexander McQueen tuxedo dress, according to PEOPLE. The powerhouse blazer boasted a deeply dipping V. Bey also piled on the bling, courtesy of a statement necklace that gave off body armor vibes, a diamond-encrusted clutch, and dangling, shoulder-dusting earrings. The bottom half of her ensemble featured a dreamy, black tulle skirt with a smattering of sparkle and a major slit. It ultimately looked like the night sky dotted with stars. She finished off her outfit with strappy and sparkly heels.

The Ivy Park mogul wore her hair in cornrows and opted for neutral but high-impact makeup. She paired her bronzed smoky eyes with glowing skin and glossy nude lips. Stunning really was the only word for Beyoncé's entire presentation. Red carpet appearances are increasingly rare for her at this stage of her career, so when she does turn up, she slays from top to bottom and leaves a lasting impression.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blue Ivy also strutted her sartorial stuff down The Lion King red carpet in an unforgettable ensemble. She twinned with her mother in a similar McQueen tuxedo dress. The look included a black jacket with bling decorating the shoulders, while the skirt was nearly identical to her mom's. Blue rocked braids and buns on either side of her head, which were wrapped in silver hair accessories. She also wore a gorgeous pair of post earrings.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It was an adorable look for the always stylish 7-year-old. The coolest thing about Beyoncé and Blue Ivy's coordinated looks was the fact that they matched but they weren't note-for-note. Each added her own personal pizzazz to her outfit.

So, yeah, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy basically won the red carpet. But The Lion King premiere is actually just one of many instances where Bey and Blue have been matchy-matchy.

They flaunted matching manicures back in 2014. Beyoncé posted a picture of their shared and sparkly red nail polish on her personal Instagram and it was an absolutely darling shot. It not only demonstrated how stylish and on-trend they are. It also showed how sweet and deep their bond is. Bey and Blue each wore floral, mint green Gucci dresses while in Paris in 2016. The pair also rocked gold ensembles in 2018. Mother and daughter are totally in style sync.

Beyoncé is heavily involved in this live-action remake of The Lion King, which is a beloved classic. Besides her voice role as Nala, the singer just released a new song "Spirit," which appears on the film's soundtrack.

The Lion King cruises into multiplexes on July 19. It's on course to be the biggest films of the summer, and Beyoncé and Blue Ivy certainly dressed for the occasion.