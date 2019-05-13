Beyonce has been a blonde for a long, long time, but it seems that the Grammy-winning artist decided it was time for a drastic change. Beyonce has dark hair now, making her look almost unrecognizable. The singer has had blonde hair for a big chunk of the '00s, and has experimented with varying shades and lengths of blonde for almost two decades. She had everything from light blonde waist length hair to golden blonde bobs to a mix of blonde and brown highlights, always staying true to the light-toned color wheel.

Until now. Beyonce debuted the dark brown tresses on May 10, when she went to the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors basketball game with Jay-Z.

Sitting courtside, Beyonce was outfitted in a matching moon-print top and bottoms (complete with matching moon-printed gloves and shoes,) a shiny black leather trench coat, and Matrix-style sunglasses. To accent her edgy outfit, she left the signature blonde locks behind and revealed her new dark 'do.

The waist length dark waves were accented with caramel baby lights around the face, adding some dimension to the rich shade. The mastermind behind the dye job most likely was Beyonce's longtime colorist, Rita Hazan. This also might have been an on-the-whim decision, seeing how Hazan told Refinery29 that "everything is last minute" when it comes to the artist's hair.

"We change it up frequently. She'll be lighter before I see her and then the next three weeks we'll change it again. It depends on what she's doing and what she's wearing. Whatever look she's going for, she goes to execute it fully — casual or formal," Hazan shared.

There were only a handful of times that Beyonce's hair color was this dark, and it usually followed a hair appointment that turned her back to blonde in a few weeks' time.

In 2014, the artist debuted light brown hair for the Met Gala. The theme was "Charles James: Beyond Fashion," and Beyonce wore a sheer Givenchy dress with a matching face net. Her middle parted dark hair helped to complete the vampy aesthetic.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You will have to rewind a few years back if you want to see the next time Beyonce went dark brown. One such time was for the 2009 Oscars, where she had a dark brown pony tail with bronde ombre tips.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2007 she had one of her darkest shades yet, where she appeared at the Movies Rock event at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles in an emerald green dress and dark chocolate tresses.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Before that hair transformation, Beyonce rocked different versions of blonde hair. She went with strawberry blonde locks at one point, and even tried a near-platinum color. She also had brown hair with caramel or blond highlights, always lightening up any dark brown color hues. Before 2007, the last time she had dark brown hair was during her Destiny's Child days in 1998.

Beyonce likes to dabble with brunette shades but then almost immediately goes back to blonde. Because of that, there is no telling how long these chocolate brown tresses will last, but she looks amazing in the transformation.