The Carters continue to prove that they're simply amazing human beings. According to PR Newswire, Beyoncé and JAY-Z have launched a new scholarship program through their established programs called BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation. The press release also announced that scholarship recipients will find out about the news in the coolest way possible.

In advance of the back-to-school season, Beyoncé and JAY-Z's new program will reward students with $100,000 to put toward their studies during the 2018-2019 academic year. To qualify for the scholarship, students must demonstrate their academic successes along with the financial need for it. The Boys and Girls Club of America will select the recipients, who will be chosen from different markets from around the country including Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Orlando. According to Complex, there are 11 cities, which means $1.1 million will be given away.

If this wasn't amazing enough, recipients will learn about their scholarships in the most show-stopping way imaginable. According to the press release by Parkwood Entertainment, those chosen to receive the awards will be notified during the On The Run II tour stop corresponding to their market. So not only do they get to enjoy Bey and Jay live, but they also are getting a gift of a lifetime. Sounds like a pretty spectacular deal.

This isn't the first time that Beyoncé has gotten in the scholarship game. Actually, it's not even the first time that she's done so this year. Following the singer's spectacular Coachella performance in April earlier this year, she announced that, through her BeyGOOD initiative, she's giving away $100,000 in scholarships to four separate Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), per Variety. According to the publication, each school — Xavier, Wilberforce, Tuskegee, and Bethune-Cookman — will receive $25,000 to aid studies in various disciplines.

Additionally, following Beyoncé's second weekend at Coachella, there were even more scholarships announced, this time via a partnership with Google.org, the charitable arm of Google. According to Variety, a similar $100,000 reward will be split among four HBCUs — Fisk, Grambling State, Morehouse, and Texas Southern, which resides in Queen Bey's hometown of Houston.

Unbelievably, these still aren't the only times that Beyoncé has made such a generous move. In April 2017, the singer announced yet another scholarship program. According to her official website, the program was launched in honor of the one-year anniversary of the release of Lemonade of her album, Lemonade. The program was titled the "Formation Scholars." Similar to her recent Coachella-related scholarships, these honored female students studying arts, music, literature, or African-American studies at certain colleges and specifically HBCUs. The schools chosen for this reward were Howard, Berklee College of Music, Spelman, and Parsons School of Design for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Beyoncé has definitely shown time and time again that she is truly one of the most generous celebrities in Hollywood. And this latest incredible news, concerning yet another BeyGOOD-based scholarship program, really just shows, once again, how dedicated Beyoncé and JAY-Z are to giving back.