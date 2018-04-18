Beyoncé's devoted fans were stoked that the singer reunited with former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams during her one-for-the-books Coachella performance last weekend. They also loved Beyoncé's Coachella 2018 makeup look, which featured dewy skin, glittery lids, and nude-ish lips. It's actually really easy to recreate her look. Bey's makeup artist Sir John shared not only the assortment of products he used for the show-stopping performance but he also explained how he applied them for maximum impact and effect.

Most of the items Sir John used are affordable drugstore brands, with a few prestige — but still accessible — products factored into the mix. Bey even wore a chocolate-scented lippie. Oooh!

While Queen Bey is often revered as cultural royalty and considered flawless, she doesn't hover too far above earth. At least not with her makeup! Her adoring fans and beautyistas now have the tools with which to copy the "Beychella" look.

While the immensely talented Sir John had the additional challenge of creating a beauty look that would stay put in the unforgiving desert climate and while his client sang, danced, and basically owned, he designed a look that still translates beautifully in real life. Women of all generations and skin tones can crush it and channel Bey's 'Chella vibes.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sir John revealed to Refinery 29 that he was inspired by the Spike Lee film School Daze and wanted Beyoncé to look like a college girl on campus. Bey also told her longtime makeup artisan that her goal was a fresh, young look where it didn't appear as though she was trying too hard!

With bother her cropped orange hoodie and short shorts and regal, caped, and beaded stage attire, Bey was a stunner as always. Trying too hard? Beyoncé's beauty is always effortless.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Below is a breakdown of Beyoncé's 2018 Coachella beauty look, according to Refinery 29, Hollywood Life, and press materials received by Bustle. It's basically your shopping list.

1. Tom Ford Bronzer

Tom Ford Bronzing Powder $68 Sir John crafted a structural look by contouring the singer's cheeks, eye sockets, and jaw line with Tom Ford Bronzer.

Interestingly, Sir John doesn't prep Bey's face with moisturizer prior to makeup application for major performances. Wait... what? According to Hollywood Life, he stated that the moisturizer will "lift the makeup," which leads to a migrating mess. Instead, he opts for a primer so product stays put. You can take your pick of primers that line Sephora and Ulta shelves.

He also utilizes the layering technique. He alternates both cream and powder formulas on all features — including blush, eyeshadow, foundation, or lipstick. For example, if he does liquid foundation, he sets it with bronzer. That's how the product remains anchored through a performance. As he told Refinery 29, "No matter what part of the face, it has a double application."

2. MAC Technakohl Eyeliner In Brownborder

MAC Brownborder Technakohl Eyeliner $18 Sir John told Refinery 29 that he mixed two loose glitters and applied them over a warm, terracotta base to create the glimmery, shimmery eye look. He started with copper and then used an "iridescent purple then applied glitter on the center of the eye." He rimmed Bey's eyes with this brown liner on the bottom, saying a coffee brown lower lash is "the best finisher because it doesn't weigh down the eyes." It adds a softness you don't get from a black liner.

3. MAC Fluidline In Blacktrack

MAC Fluidline in Blacktrack $18 Sir John used this pot gel liner to create a cat eye flick as part of Bey's glitzy eye look, according to Hollywood Life.

4. L'Oreal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara

L'Oreal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara $8.97 The MUA finished her dramatic eye look with this drugstore fave. He built a curled, feathery look with it.

Sir John used AllEven Spray Body Makeup, as well. But that's not really practical or applicable to the rest of us who aren't professional performers engaging in multiple costume changes. The above-listed products are essentially a shopping list for a dewy, glittery look that won't break the bank.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beyoncé's Coachella 2018 makeup look is super wearable for multiple occasions and easy to translate IRL. Go get it.