Where some celebrities offer their fans costly church merch for a performance, Beyoncé trolls her fans selling Formation World Tour DVD tees — a DVD that Beyoncé stans have been asking for, but it doesn’t actually exist.

Shortly after the megastar’s powerful ode to HBCU culture in her Homecoming documentary on Netflix, two new arrivals made their way onto Beyoncé’s store site on April 22. Dubbed the Where Is The FWT (Formation World Tour) DVD tee, the shirt is labeled with the popular question written all over with the tour poster withe Beyoncé printed in the middle.

In 2016, from April 27 to Oct. 7, Beyoncé took the stage globally for her Formation World Tour. And in the three years since it ended, the Beyhive has been buzzing hard for video receipts of the tour performances. Now, Beyoncé is offering a tease of a product in these graphic tees. Fans are left more eager than ever with this merchandise launch, nonetheless, her ride or dies would snag any of these shady tees in support of their queen.

The Where Is The FWT DVD tees are offered sizes S to XXL and retail for $40 each. Plus, the tees are available in four colors: gray, yellow, pink, and white.

If Bey is using this launch as a ploy to tell fans the DVD is coming, it’s devilishly cool.

Where Is The FWT DVD Tee

WHERE IS THE FWT DVD TEE - PINK $40 Shop.Beyonce Buy at Beyonce.com

Although the shirt trolls her Beyhive for a motion picture of her Formation Tour, it’s still a visually-pleasing statement piece since it comes in this scattered graffiti print.

The singer also launched a series of merch for her Netflix documentary prior to this teasing tee release. Fans can purchase pieces like tees of Beyonce dressed in her opening Nefertiti costume, cropped sweatshirts with the film’s logo, and even a “Beychella” binder.

If fans want to relive the Yonce magic again and again with a look to match, everything in the Homecoming line retails between $15 and $115. Here are some of the most Bey-worthy picks.

Crest Patch Black Pullover Hoodie

Crest Patch Black Pullover Hoodie $115 Beyonce.com Buy at Beyonce.com

The crest seen on Beyoncé's dancers (and the queen herself) can be found in this cute black hoodie for $115. While it's one of the pricier pieces on the site, it's also one of the most memorable.

BΔK Homecoming Cropped Tee

BΔK Homecoming Cropped Tee $40 Beyonce.com Buy at Beyonce.com

Fans can snag Beyoncé's Greek life logo in this crop tee. Beyonce impersonations not included.

BΔK White Photo Pullover

BΔK White Photo Pullover Crewneck $65 Beyonce.com Buy at Beyonce.com

All the memories of the Homecoming film are found in this pullover crewneck. It features a photo of Beyoncé's opening look in the performance, her Greek life logo on the wristband and the Homecoming title on the sleeve.

Homecoming Yellow Flag Tank

Homecoming Yellow Flag Tank $40 Beyonce.com Buy at Beyonce.com

This tank pays tribute to both nights the powerhouse singer performed. While this Homecoming flag is yellow, fans can get the same one in pink honor of her second performance.

While the merch for Homecoming came after the film, the Where Is The FWT DVD tee could be a hint to a preconceived visual special fans have been begging for. If Beyoncé has taught people one thing, it's that she's anything but conventional.