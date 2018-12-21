As everyone knows, you can always count on Beyoncé to bless the world with her amazing singing ability, awe-inspiring performances, or even some adorable content on social media. As People noted, the most recent case of this came when Beyoncé posted new photos of her twins, Sir and Rumi Carter. Not only was it totally adorable to see her two youngest children once again, it was also an incredibly rare move for Queen Bey.

On Dec. 20, Beyoncé posted a couple of photos of her little ones on her official website. Of course, the Beyhive went wild over the snaps, which featured Sir, Rumi, and the singer on vacation in India, which is where she and her husband, JAY-Z, recently performed at a wedding. In one of the snaps, the mom-of-three can be seen holding her daughter Rumi in an incredibly sweet moment. In another, the twins got some sibling bonding time in as they played on the beach.

As previously mentioned, Beyoncé doesn't typically post photos of her children, so it was an especially rare move for her to post some adorable and candid pics from the family's recent vacation. Obviously, the entire Beyhive was thrilled to see the Queen post some new snaps of her cute kids, as the responses on Twitter showcased.

According to People, the last time that her twins were spotted was back in August in a Vogue video that took viewers behind-the-scenes of their mom's photo shoot. In the video, Beyoncé can be seen holding Rumi and Sir when they visited her on set, also per People. The singer's oldest child, Blue Ivy, also got to show off her big sister chops, as she can be seen holding one of her younger siblings and giving them a kiss. Basically, it's almost too much adorableness to handle.

In addition to giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her Vogue feature, Beyoncé also opened up to the publication and got super honest about welcoming her two youngest children, whom she gave birth to in June 2017. Not only did she detail the serious situation surrounding the twins' birth, but she also opened up about exactly how she wants her children, especially her daughters, to see themselves. She said:

"They don’t have to be a certain type or fit into a specific category. They don’t have to be politically correct, as long as they’re authentic, respectful, compassionate, and empathetic. They can explore any religion, fall in love with any race, and love who they want to love. I want the same things for my son. I want him to know that he can be strong and brave but that he can also be sensitive and kind. I want my son to have a high emotional IQ where he is free to be caring, truthful, and honest. It’s everything a woman wants in a man, and yet we don’t teach it to our boys."

It's always a joy to see the superstar open up about raising her children. And, of course, as the Beyhive knows, it's also so fun to see all of her fun, candid pics of her growing family, too.