If you thought you had seen it all in politics this year, the bizarre battle in one of Virginia's congressional districts will give you a run for your money. On Sunday, the Democratic challenger called out her opponent for one of the weirdest things the public's ever seen: Bigfoot erotica is stirring up Virginia's 5th Congressional District race, and even the most highbrow of journalists can't help but crack jokes on Twitter.

The Democrat in the House race, Leslie Cockburn, put the Republican nominee, Denver Riggleman, on full blast for his posts of Big foot erotica, Mediaite reported.

Cockburn posted a screenshot of Riggleman's Instagram post and tweeted out: “My opponent Denver Riggleman, running mate of Corey Stewart, was caught on camera campaigning with a white supremacist. Now he has been exposed as a devotee of Bigfoot erotica. This is not what we need on Capitol Hill.”

Riggleman's Instagram account is currently set to private, though screenshots of his apparent drawings are included in Cockburn's tweets, which include Riggleman's rendering of a nude, six-packed Bigfoot with a "censor" bar over what is presumably his genitals. In the Instagram post, Riggleman's caption says: "Cover art for mating habits of bigfoot almost complete. I hid nothing in this magnificent tome. Don't erase the censor box..."

According to The Daily Progress, a daily newspaper in Charlottesville, Virginia, Riggleman said the posts were meant as a joke between his military buddies and him. He apparently also called Cockburn’s accusations “absurd.”

Cockburn's accusation that Riggleman is a “running mate of Corey Stewart” connects him to Stewart's past controversies, in which he's been linked to white nationalists, an allegation that Stewart has refuted, according to The New York Times. When Stewart ran for governor in January of 2017, he complimented and praised Paul Nehlen, calling him “one of my personal heroes." Nehlen is a vocal anti-Semite who is running for Congress in Wisconsin.

In a second screenshot posted by Cockburn, Riggleman's Instagram post shows another naked Bigfoot with another gray censor bar covering up his private area. This one had a headshot of Riggleman plastered over Bigfoot's head. In it, the caption reads, "My 'buddies' thought this pic was fitting for my birthday next week and to celebrate my new book release in about a month or 2... 'Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him..."

Politics and The Twilight Zone might be at a crossroads here, but if anything, that's all the more reason to make sure you're registered, reading up, and ready to vote when the November elections roll around.