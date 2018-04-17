Comedian Bill Cosby was reportedly smiling in court Monday during his sexual assault trial. According to Page Six, Cosby was seen smiling and laughing at numerous points through the hearing, and he looked particularly amused during the testimony of one of his alleged victims, Andrea Constand.

Constand first testified about her story in 2017, but since the trial ended in a hung jury, she was brought back to recount the experience again. Constand, who worked for the Temple University women’s basketball team at the time of the alleged attack, has accused Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 2004. She says the comedian drugged her and proceeded to take advantage of her in a state of relative unconsciousness. Cosby has maintained that the encounter was completely consensual.

On Monday, Constand recalled the incident saying, “I was jolted conscious, jolted awake, and I felt Mr. Cosby’s hand groping my breasts, under my shirt,” she said, The LA Times reported. “I felt his hand inside my vagina, moving in and out. And I felt him take my hand, place it on his penis and move it back and forth."

And this isn't the first time Cosby has been caught smiling while in court for the charges of aggravated indecent assault.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One of those incidents occurred last Tuesday, according to Page Six. During a psychiatrist's testimony about the impact of sexual assault on its victims, Cosby was reported to have sported a grin. And when another of his accusers, Chelan Lasha, made a comment to Cosby about remembering her alleged assault, he reportedly turned away from her and smiled, the Associated Press reported.

Additionally, in 2017, during the second round of jury deliberations for his sexual assault trial, witnesses say he placed a hand over his mouth to smile as the judge read aloud a deposition in which Cosby had explained what he believed happened the time of the alleged assault, Page Six reported. The New York Times reported that in the deposition Cosby claimed that he gave her three Benadryl and, “We are in what would be called a spooning position. I go inside her pants. It’s awkward, it’s uncomfortable, she puts her hand on top of her hand and pushed it in.”

Cosby, along with his former TV daughter, Keisha Knight-Pulliam, also faced criticism when they were photographed laughing outside of the trial last year. When asked why she supports Cosby, Pulliam said:

Whoever is involved, those are the people who were there. I wasn't there. I can only speak to the great man that I know and love, who has been so generous, who has been such a philanthropist and giving back millions of dollars to education and schools.

TODAY on YouTube

Constand’s mother, Gianna Constand, also testified against Cosby on Monday. She said that after her daughter disclosed to her what had happened between her and Cosby, she immediately called him claiming, “When I was talking to him my anger was so fierce, I had broken capillaries in my eyes and my eyes were like two pools of blood.”

She went on to claim that Cosby told her, "Don't worry mom there was no penile penetration."

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Cosby’s lawyers accused Constand of using the entertainer for his money, arguing that a $3.38 million civil settlement paid to the alleged victim in which he admitted no wrongdoing is part of a much larger play to exploit him, according to CNN.

One of Cosby’s lawyers, Tom Mesereau, has driven this narrative throughout the trial. "She was not attracted to him. She said, ‘He’s older than my father.’ But she was madly in love with his fame and money … You’re going to be saying to yourself, what does she want from Bill Cosby?” Mesereau told the jury. “And you already know the answer: money, money, money.”

Cosby has three counts of aggravated indecent assault leveled against him, and faces up to 30 years in prison should he be convicted.