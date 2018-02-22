Interesting things I have in my home that other people might not have include: a vacuum that has never been used, a number of bedbug mattress covers, a vintage Mariah Carey album, a Hillary Clinton paper doll book someone got me for my birthday, a lifetime supply of sweaters, several ancient bottles of half-drunk alcohol, a clump of hair ties hiding under my bed, and at least 5 of the exact same razor, because I keep thinking I've misplaced mine, but I have not. But I am a normal person with a normal person's money, as opposed to billionaire Bill Gates, who has many things in his home that non-billionaires do not.

According to a live counter specifically designed to keep track of how much money Bill Gates has, Gates is worth a very normal 89 billion dollars, which is just slightly higher than the Gross Domestic Product of Sri Lanka. Though Gates puts a chunk of that money toward philanthropic efforts like the Gates Foundation, he does save enough to buy some cool things for his place of residence. On Wednesday, he revealed some of those cool things on his first ever appearance on Ellen Degeneres's talk show. He was also unable to name the prices of basic grocery items. He was particularly stumped by the price of Totino's pizza rolls, mistaking a $9 pack for $22. I mean, it's one banana, Michael, what could it cost? Ten dollars?

But I digress. Here's what lives with Bill Gates in his Xanadu estate, sourced from Ellen and other home decor tidbits he's dropped over the years:

1 A trampoline room. Giphy Though trampolines are common, if rather dangerous, backyard accoutrements, the Gates family has an entire room that is outfitted with trampoline capabilities. "The kids like that. I recommend it. It's a room with a very high ceiling," Gates told Ellen. I don't even have a closet in my room, but thanks for the tip, Bill.

2 A sensor that will tailor lighting and temperature according to guests' preferences. In my apartment, the heat only turns on if I kick the radiator in just the right way. According to Business Insider, in Bill Gates's mansion, guests use a pin to plug in their preferred temperature and lighting, and high-tech sensors scattered all over the house will change the room's climate accordingly. Hm.

3 A 60-foot pool with an underwater music system. Also per BI, the Gates home boasts a 60-foot pool, housed in a separate 3,900 square foot glass building, complete with an underwater sound system and locker rooms. Exact same.

4 24 bathrooms. Giphy Bill and Melinda Gates have three children, but 24 bathrooms, according to Gadget Now. The math does not add up, but I suppose everyone's digestive system is unique.

5 A maple tree with its own high-tech monitoring system. Though I am loathe to begrudge someone an attachment to a certain houseplant or neighboring tree, most of us don't outfit each piece of fauna and flora with its own monitoring system. In Gates's case, though, he gifted his favorite 40-year-old maple tree with a special monitor that will water it the instant it starts feeling parched, according to BI. Lucky.

6 A lakefront beach replete with imported sand. Giphy According to Curbed Seattle, the estate is located adjacent to Lake Washington and has its own lake bank. The catch, of course, is that the sand is shipped in once a year from well outside of Seattle — some reports say Hawaii, some say St. Lucia.

7 Sensors that play music wherever you go. Curbed also reports that the house is outfitted with sensors that will follow you around playing your preferred tunes. It's kind of like being the President, but without being forced to listen to "Hail to the Chief."

8 A 2100 square foot library. Giphy Per Business Insider, Xanadu's got a HUGE library, complete with a domed roof, several secret bookcases, a hidden bar, and a copy of a 16th century Leonardo da Vinci manuscript that Gates reportedly bought for a cool $30 million. There's also reportedly a Great Gatsby quote inscribed on the ceiling: "He had come a long way to this blue lawn, and his dream must have seemed so close that he could hardly fail to grasp it." Things didn't end well for Gatsby, but never mind that!