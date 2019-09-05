Billie Eilish dropped her latest music video for the song "All Good Girls Go To Hell" and it is more than just a music video. She didn't use the opportunity to promote herself or some brands she may be working with. Instead, Billie Eilish's "All Good Girls Go To Hell" video includes a crucial message about climate change.

The song is from the 17-year-old singer's debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? As reported by Rolling Stone, the music video serves as an endorsement of Greta Thunberg’s Climate Strike. At the beginning of the music video, Eilish has multiple needles in her back. Then, she sprouts a pair of white wings. Instead of flying around, she falls down from the sky and lands on the ground into an oil spill. She tries to break free, but it's a major struggle. She can barely walk out of the oil spill, let alone fly and thrive.

When the music starts, she manages to emerge, still covered in the sludge. Her once-white wings are are soaked in the black oil. As she continues to walk, her surroundings are on fire. Eventually, her wings catch on fire and she continues to go forward alone. There's no conventional resolve in the video's plot. Instead, Eilish's surroundings continuing to burn down around her, seemingly as a metaphor for the future if climate change is not accurately addressed and remedied.

BillieEilishVEVO on YouTube

In the comments section on her YouTube page for the video, one of her fans advised people "The music video is beautiful and all but please check the description, it's the most important and direct message from Billie." The singer also shared that same message in a Sept. 4 Instagram Story.

Eilish began, "Right now there are millions of people all over the world begging our leaders to pay attention." And now, Eilish is using her public persona and her very captive audience to try and make a difference.

She continued in the message, "Our earth is warming up at an unprecedented rate, icecaps are melting, our oceans are rising, our wildlife is being poisoned and our forests are burning."

Ultimately, she encouraged her followers to take action. She shared, "On September 23rd, the UN will host the 2019 Climate Action Summit to discuss how to tackle these issues. The clock is ticking. On Friday September 20th and Friday September 27th you can make your voice be heard. Take it to the streets. #climatestrike."

The teenager just might have what have enough reach to make some changes. She released a trailer for the music video in Times Square on Sept. 4 and she had a major turn out. She even complimented the audience on "how quiet and attentive and excited they are." Eilish also described the gathering as "so cute."

At this moment, the video has over 4.5 million views on YouTube. Hopefully, fans are also reading her message and understand the crucial message in the music video's release.