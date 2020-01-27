Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas O'Connell Is A Grammy Winner, Too

Billie Eilish was nominated for six awards at the 2020 Grammys, but her brother Finneas O'Connell was not far behind with five. Indeed, Billie Eilish's brother won two Grammys on Sunday night: Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for his sister's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.

Later in the evening, Eilish and O'Connell performed her song, "when the party's over" while wearing matching Gucci. Not only are the siblings collaborators, but they're incredibly close.

"[Billie] knows exactly what she wants; she knows how to get what she wants," O'Connell told PeopleTV on the Grammys red carpet. "She knows what it'll take. She knows even clearer when something isn't quite right, how to get it to where it needs to be. That, to me, is what a true artist is."

O'Connell discovered his interest in music when he was young. "[Billie and Finneas's father] Patrick and I would hear something, and walk into the room and go, 'Who wrote that?'" his mother, Maggie Baird, told the Washington Post. "And [Finneas would] go, 'I wrote that.' Every time. I remember telling a person or two who was a singer or a songwriter, I'd be like, 'I don't know what to do, my son has this crazy talent.' They were kind of like, 'Oh, yeah, you're the mom, you can't possibly know.' And I'd be like, 'I think I do know.'"

The siblings first got their start in 2015, per Teen Vogue, when Eilish sang "Ocean Eyes," which her brother originally wrote for his band. She uploaded it to SoundCloud, where the track garnered recognition. In an interview with Forbes, O'Connell said that the real turning point was when he gave "Ocean Eyes" to his sister. "And it was a very organic, easy decision to make," he said. "[Billie] just was going to do the song better. I had written the song that wasn't even in my vocal range, really. And she has my favorite voice. And I was like, 'Do you like this song?' And she was like, 'I love that song.'"

In October 2019, O'Connell released his own EP, Blood Harmony. In addition to writing for his sister, the musician has produced songs for Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez.

But while O'Connell is a bona fide Grammys winner and musician in his own right, he's comfortable with the level of fame he has now. "[Billie] walks around, and because there's a billboard of her face on Sunset Boulevard, people really recognize her," he told the Washington Post. "In my perfect world, I get to be a professional musician and still go to Trader Joe's."