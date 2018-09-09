The U.S. Open women's final featured a dramatic finish, but the drama didn't take place while the ball was in play. Serena Williams lost after what she called a "sexist" set of calls from umpire Carlos Ramos, and she evidently wasn't the only one who thought that the situation would have played out differently if it had been the men's final. In a viral tweet, Billie Jean King defended Williams, calling out what she sees as a "double standard" in tennis.

"Several things went very wrong during the @ usopen Women’s Finals today. Coaching on every point should be allowed in tennis," King wrote in her first of two tweets, referring to the the first penalty the ref gave to Williams, allegedly for receiving instructions from her coach during play, which the Washington Post wrote is not allowed. "It isn’t, and as a result, a player was penalized for the actions of her coach. This should not happen," King wrote.

"When a woman is emotional, she’s 'hysterical' and she’s penalized for it. When a man does the same, he’s 'outspoken & and there are no repercussions," King wrote in her second tweet. "Thank you, @ serenawilliams, for calling out this double standard. More voices are needed to do the same."

After she had been given a code violation for the coaching infraction, Williams disputed it with the umpire, according to the Guardian. She later received another code violation for breaking her racket, and she then received a game penalty for calling Ramos a "thief" while she disputed those penalties during a changeover.

