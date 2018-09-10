One of the top legends of professional tennis has been vocal about her support for Serena Williams. On Sunday, Billie Jean King wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post that Williams had been treated unfairly by chair umpire Carlos Ramos at the women’s US Open final on Saturday. The game, in which Williams played against the Haitian-Japanese Naomi Osaka, ended with a heated reaction from Williams for what she called an “unfair” assessment by Ramos.

Lambasting sexism in the world of tennis in her op-ed, King wrote, “Did Ramos treat Williams differently than male players have been treated? I think he did. Women are treated differently in most arenas of life. This is especially true for women of color. And what played out on the court yesterday happens far too often.”

It wasn’t just tennis that suffered this issue of rampant sexism, King said. “It happens in sports, in the office and in public service,” she wrote. “Ultimately, a woman was penalized for standing up for herself. A woman faced down sexism, and the match went on.”

Prior to her op-ed in The Post, King took to Twitter on the day Williams called Ramos out. According to The Guardian, the umpire gave Williams a verbal penalty for dubbing him a "thief" for docking her points, a code violation for smashing her tennis racket, and a code violation for coaching.

Julian Finney/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

In the first tweet, King talked about Ramos' coaching penalty. "Several things went very wrong during the @usopen Women’s Finals today," she said. "Coaching on every point should be allowed in tennis. It isn’t, and as a result, a player was penalized for the actions of her coach. This should not happen."

In her second tweet, King took on social hypocrisy toward a woman's anger. "When a woman is emotional," she tweeted, "she’s 'hysterical' and she’s penalized for it. When a man does the same, he’s 'outspoken,' and there are no repercussions. Thank you, @serenawilliams, for calling out this double standard. More voices are needed to do the same."

More to come...