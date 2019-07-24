Wedding season is in full bloom, and there’s no shortage of celebrity engagements (and engagement rings) surfacing social media. Bindi Irwin’s engagement ring, for example, is already causing a stir with how classy and elegant it looks. Not to mention, her proposal was also her birthday, and with this ring comes a special hidden meaning.

Irwin isn’t just one of the most popular Gen Z-ers making animal life look appealing on the Discovery Kids channel, but she’s also the daughter of the late Steve Irwin. The 21-year-old doubled up on celebrations July 24 with her birthday and an engagement from her boyfriend of six years Chandler Powell. Irwin revealed the news on Instagram in a sweet post along with her official engagement photos.

“On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” Irwin wrote in the caption. “Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let’s get married already!”

The couple and their family is reeling over the news throughout social media, and rightly so because the ring is everything.

Here it is in this rose gold masterpiece. The ring definitely represents many of the engagement ring trends of today with its shape and rose hue. Additionally, Cosmo reports that what makes this ring different is its environmentally-friendly factor in which the ring is made of recycled rose gold metal. The ring is even more unique in the band alone. The design features a twist band that's entangled with smaller diamonds while the main oval-shaped rock sits atop the twisted band on her finger.

According to her fiancée Chandler Powell, he wrote in a sweet Instagram post celebrating their engagement that Irwin and he had first met at Australia Zoo. And to bring their first meeting full circle, Powell made the proposal happen in the zoo "surrounded by animals," he wrote in the caption.

For the newly engaged couple's wedding photos, Irwin donned a navy blue floral print dress while her soon-to-be partner in life coordinated with a baby blue button-down and (as tradition would have it) khaki pants.

By no surprise everyone from wild life influencers and accounts to big name celebrities including Ruby Rose, Millie Bobbie Brown, Alexa Vega, and Derek Hough were flooding Irwin and Powell's comment sections with congratulations.

As for the cost of this classy and sustainable ring, Page Six reports that the oval-shape ring is approximately 2 or 3 carats and estimated to cost somewhere between $25,000 and $85,000 (and potentially even more than that).

There's always going to be love in the air (as well as plenty celebrity engagements) throughout summer. Lucky for Bindi, she gets the chance to celebrate two milestones at once with her chosen person for life — one who can rock khaki shorts like her, no less.