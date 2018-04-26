Science and beauty go hand-in-hand, and this brand is proving it. Biossance's skin care line was created by the company that cured malaria, and your face will love the clean ingredients. The idea is to take the same biotechnology that helped the science world and apply it plant-based products that are good for you and the environment. They're not just stopping with products, either.

The beauty world can sometimes feel like a black hole of Instagram-worthy products ad celebrity started brands. At first glance, Biossance seems to be just that. But behind the sophisticated packaging and pretty colors are products that are all plant-based and just as good for you as they are the environment.

Believe it or not, before creating moisturizes and face mists, the company behind Biossance was curing malaria.

"Biossance has a rich history in biotechnology. Our parent company, Amyris, developed patented technology that allowed us to create an accessible cure for malaria," Biossance tells Bustle. "Today, over 120 million royalty-free treatments have been successfully given thanks to this technology. Inspired to continue using innovative biotechnology to make a positive impact on the world, Biossance was born."

The company has a line of nine products including moisturizer and face mist that are as safe as you can get when it comes to skin care. Each one of Biossance's products is plant based and verified by the Environmental Working Group — a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to protecting human health and the environment that advocates for environmental health and non-toxic products.

Every single one of the nine products has one main ingredient in common — squalene. While this ingredient is typically sourced from sharks, Biossance found a new way to source the ingredient from sugar.

"Biossance created a sustainable alternative to shark-derived squalane, which is sourced from sugarcane. It’s a mega-moisturizing molecule that protects your personal ecosystem and that of the planet," says Biossance. "Their hemisqualane is a great alternative to petroleum-derived paraffins and silicones, creating an eco-friendly alternative to ingredients the brand omits from their products."

I know absolutely nothing about science and technology, but I will tell you that my face absolutely loves Biossance. I tested out the brand's three new products — Squalene + Phyto-Retinol Serum, Squalene + Micronutrient Fine Mist, and the Squalene + Mineral SPF — and my face has never felt better.

The products landed on my doorstep as I was moving apartments, and my face was, well, freaking out. I had texture all along my jawline and cystic acne from the stress. As soon as I started using these products, I could see a difference in my skin.

I will admit, I was a little worried when I heard that these skin care products came from such a science-centered brand. Iw as afraid that they would smell clinical and be too harsh for my skin, especially after I saw the word retinol on the bottle. My face loves the ingredient, but it can sometimes be a little too harsh for my skin.

It turns out that the serum doesn't actually have any retinol in it at all. The product instead uses bakuchiol. According to the brand's Instagram post, the ingredient that works like retinol, but is less harsh. "Because it works in a different way, doesn’t have the irritation or sun sensitivity associated with retinol," the caption reads.

The brand isn't stopping with skin care, either. Biossance puts a little extra thought into everything that it does. That includes the packaging, which they refer to as the "No Compromise Approach."

"All the main components of our primary packaging are recyclable and the outer cartons of all our secondary packaging are made from sugarcane paper that uses no bleaching, chemicals or dyes," the brand tells Bustle. "It’s tree-free, completely recyclable, and from a rapid renewable resource. We choose not to use any metallic inks or dyes in our process on the packaging as well, so the recyclability of components is not affected."

Biossance is also doing work on Capitol Hill to support Personal Care Products Safety Act. (You know, the reason that also brought Kourtney Kardashian to Capitol Hill.) The brand is a part of the Counteract Coalition, which aims to make clean beauty the standard and accessible for all.

This is the brand for anyone looking to get serious about skin care. While the products are high end, ranging from $18 to $78, it's a small price to pay for knowing that you're putting safe products on your face. After all, if the company is good enough to cure malaria, you might as well trust them with your acne.