And just like that, another Bachelor in Paradise couple bites the dust. After dating for over a year, Joe Amabile and Kendall Long have reportedly split, releasing a joint statement announcing their breakup on Wednesday, Jan. 29. “We have decided mutually to go our separate ways. Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles,” the former couple told BachelorNation.com. Bustle reached out to both Joe and Kendall's reps for confirmation, but did not receive an immediate response.

The statement went on to indicate that long distance may have played a significant factor into why they decided to call it quits, noting how difficult it is for either of them to be away from their families for too long. “Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day," the statement continued. "We both respect each others’ decision and still have a great deal of love for each other. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship.”

Kendall and Joe first started seeing each other during the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise. Though the connection seems pretty instantaneous, Kendall experienced some doubts about her feelings, prompting them to leave the beach separately at the end of the summer. However, by the time of the reunion episode, the duo revealed that they had gotten back together shortly after filming and have been an official item ever since. Well, until now, that is.

