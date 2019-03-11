One of Meghan Markle's favorite shoe brands just dropped a spring collection, and you will want to snap up these velvet shoes before the Duchess does. Birdies' spring collection will introduce three new styles onto the brand's roster, complete with updated colorways, materials, and patterns that will have you buzzing for the spring season.

Markle has been a fan of Birdies since almost the brand's inception. Back when she was a Suits actress and filming in Toronto, Markle was spotted wearing the brand's Blackbird Birdies shoes on numerous occasions. A simple black ballet flat, Markle wore it everywhere from running errands to shopping for house supplies, proving just how versatile the shoe is.

Birdies even custom designed the royal's slippers for her wedding day. The brand sent Markle a wedding gift of custom blush duchess satin slippers to wear while she was getting ready for the historic event.

If you love Markle's aesthetic and aim to fill your closet with timeless but playful pieces, then Birdies is your brand. And unlike the rest of the Duchess's designer wardrobe, these flats are in a mid-price range, making them pretty budget-friendly.

The spring collection features three shoes: The Starling Flora, The Raven, and The Sparrow.

The Starling Flora is one of the brand's classic silhouettes, and another Meghan Markle favorite. The original model is a black smoking slipper re-imagined. It's crafted with lush velvet and is layered with memory foam cushions that are quilted in gold for a luxurious feel. In honor of spring, the smoking slipper has been reinvented with embroidered florals that are stitched onto velvet. There are three different colorways of this particular shoe available. You can choose between a deep gold hue, a baby pink color, or a dark teal shade.

The Raven is a brand new style for Birdies. It is a slide version of Birdies' best selling Heron slipper, which is a pointed toe ballet flat. The velvet shoe is originally inspired by the slippers worn by Venetian gondoliers, so you get to experience "the romance of Venice wherever you go," the product description reads.

The Raven takes off the back of the slipper and transforms it into a slide, pulling inspiration from Moroccan shoes. The shoe is offered in three velvet colors: a classic black, a bright fuchsia, and a cheerful marigold.

The last shoe on deck is The Sparrow, which was a recent debut for Birdies. The original open-toe slide has two rows of fringe across the front strap, giving you a tropical vibe wherever you go.

This new version is a fringe-less, sleek, and modern take on the sandal. Its minimalist look would probably appeal to Markle, who's go-to style is simple and sleek.

All Birdies styles are engineered with memory foam cushioning, a pressure-reducing heel, elevated arch support, and are covered with the brand's signature satin quilting. They are perfect for walking around the house in during a dinner party, touring the streets of a new city you're visiting during summer vacation, or while making your way down the boardwalk to the beach. Make this your most colorful spring yet.