This brand is giving beauty lovers a reason to celebrate every month, but this time it's double the excitement. Bite Beauty's Gemini Amuse Bouche Lipstick is two colors in one. Because, you know, the sign is all about duality. This limited edition lippie gives you the best of both worlds, so you can be prepared for any occasion.

In case you haven't caught on just yet, Bite Beauty is releasing one limited-edition lipstick for every zodiac sign this year. The Gemini Amuse Bouche marks halfway through the collection, but it is not quite like the rest. Unlike the others, Gemini is two lipstick shades in one.

On one side, you'll get a gorgeous neutral pink tone and the other is a bold, bright red. The creation is in honor of the duality of the sign, which is represented by twins. This is makeup creation at its' finest, my friends.

The limited edition lipstick will be available on the Bite Beauty website on May 20. If you're looking to add this to your makeup collection, you're going to want to do it fast. The past five lipsticks have all sold out within 24 hours, and there's no doubt that this one will do the same. Once they're gone, they're gone for good.

Courtesy Bite Beauty

The half-and-half design is meant to be applied however you like. You could easily blend the two together by applying them as a typical lipstick. Or you could flip the lipstick on either side to get one color on the lips. Of course, there's always the option of using a brush as well. That way you can get a more precise lipstick color. Either way, this is definitely a lipstick unlike any other.

"Gemini is an air sign, ruled by the planet of communication, Mercury," Bite Beauty says in the press release. "Gemini—represented by twins—embraces duality and is all about having fun. Gemini thrives on change and can’t stand too much sameness. Those born under this sign are social butterflies, youthful and playful. Find them planning weddings and other big events, running their own PR firm, or leading a brainstorm meeting."

The past lipsticks were all one-shade lipsticks, so this is a new idea to the line. There have been deep shades and neutral hues in the line, but nothing that packs the color like Gemini. Unfortunately, all of the other colors are sold out and not coming back.

These shades are not just chosen at random though. A lot of thought and professional beauty advice goes into picking each one. Actually, Bite Beauty tapped into the help of a psychic to create all the shades for the Zodiac Collection. According to the press release, Tara Green is a professional psychic astrologer tarot tea and lipstick reader. She also happens to be really great at picking shades, if the first two are any indication.

Although the brand now has its very own website for the first time, the Zodiac Collection is still only sold on the Sephora website. The line is exclusive to the site and is only available online — not in stores. That could be why these fly off the virtual shelves so fast.

Even though this lipstick gives double the amount of color, it still only costs $26. Consider that $13 per shade and way more bang for your buck than any other color from the Amuse Bouche Collection.

Courtesy Bite Beauty

Whether or not you get this lipstick in your life will come down to how fast you can shop. Like mentioned above, this will surely sell out within 24 hours. Mark your calendars and get your credit card pre-set on the Sephora website, because no everyone is going to have a chance to add this to his or her makeup bag.