The holiday weekend is here, which means it's time to stock up on all your favorite beauty brands for less. Bite Beauty's Memorial Day sale is all about that lippie love. The brand is giving away free minis with every purchase over $30 on its website, but it won't be around for long. Here's everything you need to know about the deal, so you don't miss a thing.

There are tons of incredible Memorial Day sales out there for the long weekend, but some of the best come with free gifts. Think of it as a little thank you for shopping what you've already been eyeing up. It makes the purchase a little bit sweeter and Bite Beauty's is one that no lipstick lower will want to miss.

According to the brand's website, you'll get two mini Matte Crème Lip Crayons with every single purchase through Memorial Day. The deal includes Brandy, a red-wine looking shade, and Léché, a gorgeous neutral pink shade. You don't have to pick between one or the other, either. You'll get both for the big sale.

The only catch is that you have to spend over $30 to get the deal. Although, let's be honest, that's not hard to do.

Just to clarify, this deal is only good if you order from the Bite Beauty website. Yes, the brand has its' very own website now. Unfortunately, you won't get anything extra, if you shop on the Sephora website. But, just like the other massive beauty retailer, you will get free shipping if you spend more than $50 on the Bite Beauty website. There truly is no better reason to shop.

There are tons of deals going on over on the Sephora website right now. The brand is offering up to 60 percent off six pages of products for Memorial Day only. While that includes brands like Urban Decay, Tarte, and other top selling brands, Bite Beauty is featured as well.

According to the Sephora product page, Bite Beauty's Amuse Bouche Liquified Lip Set is $15, instead of the original $22. You'll get four different wearable liquid lipsticks from the brand. Sephora is also offering the Champagne Discovery Lip Set of The Multistick in Cashew, The Lip Pencil in 036, and Lip Gloss in Champagne for $29.

Like mentioned before, you won't get the extra bonus items when you shop through Sephora though.

The two mini lippies aren't the only freebie that you'll get by shopping this Memorial Day weekend, either. Just like Sephora, Bite Beauty gives away free samples with every single purchase. No matter how much you add to your cart this holiday weekend, you'll also get the Agave Lip Mask Trio Package and a Multi-Stick sample trio to try.

Considering that some brands don't offer anything extra, this is pretty awesome. Unlike the two mini lippies, you'll get those samples no matter when you shop. Be warned though: there's a good chance that you'll fall in love after purchasing and want to make another purchase ASAP.

As far as this Memorial Day sale on the Bite Beauty website goes, there's no sale section to choose from. All products on the brand's page are full-priced, as of May 28. There are exclusive sets that you won't find anywhere else though. Like the XO Prep, Line, and Color Set, which offers everything from liquid lipsticks and liners to a full size balm, plus a bag for $35.

You don't have a whole lot of time to take advantage of this sale, so stop reading this right now and go grab your wallet. After all, odds are that you're already eyeing up something from the brand. You might as well buy when you get the most bang for your buck.