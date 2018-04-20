Another month, another sign to celebrate. Bite Beauty's Taurus Lipstick is here, and it's a shade that any sign will love. It's the fourth color in the brand's Astrology Collection and the one you've likely been waiting for. Get your wallets ready, because this traditional nude is so great that you'll want to give it as a birthday gift and keep it for yourself.

If you're not up-to-date on Bite Beauty, you've come to the right place. The brand announced its Astrology Collection in January, which consists of one lipstick per sign. They are releasing one limited-edition color per month, and the latest is finally here.

Taurus is a gorgeous, nude pink lippie. It's described as "muted white chocolate rose" on the website, but more honestly described as the perfect neutral lippie to kick off spring. And, you know, the birth month of all you Taurus signs out there.

"Taurus is an earth sign, ruled by the planet of love, Venus. Sleepy, sensual Taurus is enamored with everyday luxuries: Flowers, chocolate, and all the finer things in life are essential to beauty-loving bulls. Find them running a florist shop, decorating and re-decorating their stylish abodes, or whipping up a delish new dish," the press release says.

You can snag this shade on the Sephora website for $26 each. That is the same price as the rest of the Amuse Bouche lipsticks from the brand. The only difference is the packaging. This little lippie tube will have the Taurus sign stamped on it, as well as a matching holographic sign on the box. That way, you know it's a part of the collection.

There's nothing more perfect for an Earth sign than a staple neutral lipstick. Bite Beauty describes the shade as serious, but strong — just like a Taurus. Because the sign loves luxurious things in life and isn't afraid to treat themselves, this white chocolate rose inspiration is right up their alley.

This is not just you average, randomly picked color though. Bite Beauty teamed up with psychic Tara Green to pick the perfect shade. According to the press release, Green is a professional psychic astrologer tarot tea and lipstick reader. How's that or a job title? Green also leads workshops on the mystic arts specializing Goddess spirituality. Aka, she's more than qualified to choose each lipstick.

If you want this gorgeous, neutral shade, you're going to have to do it fast. The shade officially launches on Apr. 20, and there's a good chance that it won't stick around for much longer. Once this limited edition color is gone, it's gone for good. According to the brand, they will not be rereleasing the shades at any time throughout the year, either.

Just to show you that this is no exaggeration, consider that the first three shades sold out in just hours after the launch. Yes, really. And those colors were a bit more bright and quirky. Considering that Taurus is a shade that pretty much everyone can love, you're not going to want to waste any time contemplating.

The previous colors were gorgeous, but, like mentioned above, were a bit more niche than Taurus. Aquarius was an electric plum color, Aries was a shocking red, and Pisces was a dusty peach.

There's good news for all of you that love the previous shades as well. According to the Instagram announcement, the brand will be selling limited quantities of Aquarius, Pisces, Aries, and Taurus on their own website, which launches at the end of April. So you'll have one more chance to stock up.

You don't need to be an astrologer to see that you need these lipsticks in your life.