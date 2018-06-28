If you've ever lost your most beloved chapstick or lip balm, you know the agony that comes with dry lips. Thanks to one brand, though, your days of lost lip moisture are over. BKR's Paris Water Balm sits inside the cap of your water bottle making it near impossible to lose. Basically, it's one of the greatest beauty hacks ever, and you need to snag this new goodie from the brand.

If the name BKR sounds familiar, there's a good reason. Even if you don't immediately recognize the name, you're surely recognize their most well-known product. BKR is the creator of one of the most popular glass water bottles on the market, and you've definitely seen them in the wild. With their classic design, mix of silicone and glass, and instantly recognizable tops, these water bottles are basically the cool kid of the water bottle world, and somehow, they've just gotten even better.

Founders of BKR, Tal Winter and Kate Cutler, created the company together with their shared belief of hydration as the key to beauty. The pair are committed to clean products (hence their iconic bottles), and now, they're introducing the Paris Water Balm to give added hydration to beauty lovers everywhere.

Courtesy of BKR

The water balm isn't just any old balm, though. It's been in the making for a whopping five years, and it's actually more of a lip treatment than the balms you'd find in a drugstore. The balm includes 16 plant actives from algae to rose to biolipids that work in tandem to balance moisture, retain hydration, and stimulate collagen. If that weren't enough to make you need this balm (cap or not cap), it's a totally clean beauty product to boot.

Courtesy of BKR

Don't think you need to be the owner of the BKR bottle to shop this lip balm, though. The brand's new beauty product can be used independently of the BRK cap and water bottle. If you're just looking for an incredible new lip treatment, you can shop the Paris Water Balm.

The good news is that you can get it today. The balm launched on June 28 and retails for $22 on the BKR website. If you do have a BKR water bottle already, all you'll need is the balm and the special cap that the balm's packaging connects to. The cap will cost you an additional $10 for either the 500 ml or the 1 liter bottle. Just think about the benefits, though. You'll never lose your balm again.

The lip balm is the brand's first beauty product, and hopefully, there will be more to come. As for the bottles, if you don't already have an iconic BKR bottle, don't worry. You can shop those, too. The brand offers multiple styles of bottle in three different sizes (1 liter, 500 ml, and 250 ml) with multiple different colors and styles (including spikes because who doesn't want a badass spiked water bottle?)

While you may be thinking that the bottles are a bit pricy, it's their outlook on beauty that sets them apart. The brand believes that hydration is the key to your skin and beauty routine, and crafting an environmentally friendly, re-usable water bottle makes staying hydrated easier to make every other part of your beauty routine work in tandem.

If a lip balm that can't be lost sounds that a miracle, thank BKR. The brand has crafted one that sits directly in your water bottle cap so both your lips and body can stay hydrated all at once. Head over to the BKR website now to snag this gorgeous lip treatment and grab yourself some water while you do.