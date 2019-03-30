Experts investigating the Ethiopian Airlines crash believe they may have found a new connection between it and an earlier crash that also involved Boeing's 737 MAX 8 jetliner. According to The Washington Post, investigators believe black box data from the Ethiopia Airlines crash shows the Boeing 737 Max jetliner's automatic anti-stalling feature engaged before the Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed, killing all 157 people onboard. The feature is also believed to have contributed to the crash of Lion Air Flight JT-610 in October, CBS News has reported.

According to The Washington Post, investigators have revealed that data pulled from the black box of the Ethiopian Airlines flight suggest the automatic anti-stalling feature — known as MCAS — was incorrectly activated by information sent from an allegedly faulty sensor. That sensor, known as the angle of attack sensor, is meant to measure the angle, or level, of the aircraft's nose in relation to oncoming air, the paper reported.

Sources told The Washington Post that investigators reportedly believe MCAS activated, pushing the plane's nose down into what would become a fatal and irreversible nose-dive after receiving faulty information regarding the level of the aircraft's nose. Bustle has reached out to Boeing for comment.

The black box data may, however, be indicative of similarities between both the Ethiopian Airlines crash and the Lion Air crash last year. According to The Guardian, a preliminary report released by investigators looking into the Lion Air crash credited MCAS and a faulty angle of attack sensor with having at least contributed to the plane's fatal crash.

