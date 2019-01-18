If you've watched Black Mirror: Bandersnatch on Netflix, you might have agonized over whether to choose Frosties or Sugar Puffs cereal at the start of the special. If you picked Frosties, you're in good company: most Bandersnatch viewers chose Frosties over Sugar Puffs — 60% to be exact, according to a new tweet from Netflix. "On the biggest day of Stefan's life, over 60% of his friends from the future fed him Frosties," the ominous message reads.

Of course, fans who've followed the Bandersnatch storyline extensively know that the cereal choice doesn't make much difference in the end. The two cereals will lead to different commercials airing on Stefan's TV, but there's no effect on the actual plot at large. (Fans might think, at first, that the cereal choice might affect whether the dog finds the dad's body — but that ends up happening either way.)

Since the cereal choice comes at the very beginning, it seems more likely that it's just a fun way to get viewers used to the whole choose-your-own-adventure concept. So anyone worried that their Bandersnatch story went horribly wrong can rest assured that the cereal decision isn't to blame. In the sage words of Linkin Park, "In the end, it doesn't even matter."

Netflix doesn't usually share data about how popular its shows are. But on Thursday, the streaming service made an exception, teasing data about shows like shows like You and Elite, as well as Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Another fun fact about the Black Mirror special? Apparently, a full 73% of people wanted Stefan to take the job at Tuckersoft, even though that obviously didn't end well.

Even sadder is the fact that the Bandersnatch ending that would include Stefan taking a train with his mom is the least popular ending of all, according to another Netflix tweet.

"Relax. It's hard to predict the future! And it's even more difficult to change the past," Netflix tweeted on Thursday. "Out of the 5 main endings, the one where Stefan goes on the train with his mum *fights tears* was the path least traveled."

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Netflix has shared data about how many people watched Black Mirror: Bandersnatch in the first place. And aside from the cereal, Stefan's job, and the option to throw tea, it's not clear how popular and unpopular some of the other Bandersnatch choices were.

The decision between Frosties and Sugar Puffs may not have actually affected the Bandersnatch outcome, but the data is still pretty interesting. It looks like nothing will come between Stefan and his Frosties, even if he doesn't have any idea what the rest of the day has in store.

It's pretty funny that Frosties were such a clear winner, too. And if millennials really aren't eating cereal, maybe the subliminal messaging of specials like Bandersnatch are just what the industry needs to attract a new generation of cereal lovers. I know I'm ready for a bowl of Frosted Flakes after reading all of this Netflix news.