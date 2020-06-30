There’s no denying that K-pop has a massive international reach that spans well beyond the Asian continent. From political activism (i.e. disrupting President Trump’s dud of a rally in Oklahoma last week) to fundraising for Black Lives Matter, K-pop stans are a force to be reckoned with. The genre’s dominance clearly transcends the entertainment industry, so it’s no surprise that one of K-pop’s biggest stars is now modeling for an iconic fashion label. Rosé, a member of the ultra popular South Korean girl group Blackpink, has just been announced as the global face for Yves Saint Laurent.

The musician is fronting the Parisian house’s Fall 2020 campaign, which was shot by photographer David Sims. In a black and white video shared on the brand’s Instagram page, Rosé wears a black lace mini-dress from creative director Anthony Vacarello’s latest collection.

Other stills from the campaign feature her in an impossibly chic ensemble: a bold cheetah-print button-up blouse, high-waisted black trousers, and a sleek leather belt. The 23-year-old singer is also currently front and center on the official YSL website and their YouTube page.

Last September, Rosé made her front row debut at Saint Laurent’s runway show during Paris Fashion Week, where she stepped out in a glossy black blazer dress with some super serious shoulder pads. It was a look that instantly turned heads and topped best-dressed lists, leaving fans to speculate that a campaign could be in the works. This spring, she was present for the brand’s show yet again, all but solidifying that something major was on the horizon.

Saint Laurent

Rosé’s big fashion news has serendipitous timing: Blackpink recently broke the record for most YouTube views in 24 hours for their new “How You Like That” music video. It scored an incredible 82.4 million views in the first 24 hours of release, and it was the number one trending video on the platform.