Once you've rounded the corner into #adulting, few things are more exciting than upgrading your bedroom situation. From thread counts to throw pillows, making your abode an oasis is a happily accepted responsibility. This responsibility, sometimes, includes how you sleep as it relates to your wellness. This cool weighted blanket will redefine chill and help you sleep through the night. Especially if you're typically spending eight precious evening hours tossing and turning like a hamburger on a grill.

BlanQuil has an extensive product page of weighted blankets that help everyone relax and wind down. Whether you're a corporate executive counting e-mails instead of sheep to get to sleep or a college student in the midst of finals week, a weighted blanket can cure whatever is keeping you awake when you should be delving into a sweet snooze.

A blanket is a bed necessity, and there has been a surge in popularity when it comes to blankets that have a little weight to them. This may be courtesy of their benefits. According to Medical News Today, "Researchers have found that pressure put on the body in certain areas triggers the release of chemicals in the brain, including serotonin, that trigger a reduction in stress while improving mood." In addition to feeling "swaddled," the blankets are regarded as a tool that is able to ease a person to sleep. It's like a lullaby without the noise but all the feeling.

Still, there are many types of sleepers. Some people are freezing throughout the night despite the tropic temperature adjusted to the thermostat. Others fluctuate. And then some people wake up in a pool of sweat no matter the lack of pajamas they wear to bed or an effort to aim the cooling fan directly on them. This discomfort could interrupt sleep, causing stress and anxiety during waking hours. BlanQuil's cooling blanket, the BlanQuil chill, is here to help this type of sleeper chill.

Let's get technological with it, shall we? How exactly is a blanket practically replacing the purpose of a fan for warm bodies? Surprisingly, not by enchanting blankets with magic spells. BlanQuil's product description explains, "The BlanQuil Chill uses cutting-edge fabric designed to usher away and disperse body heat creating a cooler, personally adjusted experience. The BlanQuil Chill's ultra-breathable fabric wicks away moisture and actively absorbs body heat making the BlanQuil Chill's cover noticeably cooler to the touch than traditional fabrics."

The cool comfort will lull you to a restful ease that will lead to sleep. The blanket won't be like an air conditioner that you can cocoon yourself in, however. Chill temperatures last around 15 to 20 minutes of use, enough time to "drift to sleep" before your body temperature is regulated under its weight. Cosmopolitan's Lisa Fiorentino, who used the product, likened the sensation to "that amazing feeling when you flip over your pillow and realizing the other side is delightfully cool." If only everything could feel as satisfying as the cool side of the pillow.

If you're having a hard time sleeping due to stress, experiencing anxiety or just need to feel like you're being cuddled, compression therapy could be the short answer. A BlanQuil weighted blanket, chilled or quilted, will keep your body temperature regulated and your heart warmed.