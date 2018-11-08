We're all familiar with biscuits. You know, the dinner pastry that climbs tall with buttery layers? We're used to them being the size of a fist and adorning a corner on our dinnerware. But now, thanks to Bob Evans, they're way bigger than your hand and they are the dinnerware. Bob Evans' new biscuit bowls are here and I'd like to eat all my meals out of this innovation.

Okay, so edible bowls have been a thing for awhile. And by "awhile" I mean they go back to when there wasn't even an America. According to Bon Appetit, "In the Middle Ages, plating basically consisted of ladling stews or porridge into trenchers — hollowed out "plates" cut from loaves of old bread, the staler the better." Fast forward to San Francisco where sourdough bowls are used to cradle clam chowder. Eating food out of food might not be a modern trend produced by Instagram, but it is being reinvented and your Instagram might benefit from it.

The restaurant chain Bob Evans has maximized the biscuit to its full potential. Literally. When it comes to ordering these limited time only bowls, it is requested by the restaurant to "go big or go home." Because they're as majestic as they are, I will happily choose to go big.

Three flavor varieties sink into the biscuit bowls. They're described by the Bob Evans website as, "packed ... full of farm-fresh ingredients to satisfy your biggest cravings." At four times the size of the restaurant's signature biscuits, according to Chew Boom, satisfaction seems to be guaranteed. Just as these farm-fresh ingredients flow over the edge of the flakey bowl, your love for these new menu items will be overflowing.

Emphasized by these bowls is the brilliance of breakfast. Each option includes scrambled eggs, bacon, and sausage and completed with a confetti of shredded cheddar cheese. Though styled as the first meal of the day, these big biscuit bowls can be enjoyed throughout the day.

If a puddle of drool has already formed on your desk, you'll want to grab the nearest napkin as I break down each option. The Sausage Gravy Biscuit Bowl is composed of Bob Evans sausage, seasoned home fries, scrambled eggs, shredded cheddar, and topped with a layer of Bob Evans Signature Sausage Gravy and a sprinkling of green onions. You might be set with that, but wait, there's two more.

The Salsa Scramble Biscuit Bowl bestows upon us the beautiful combination of seasoned home fries, scrambled eggs, shredded cheddar, "creamy cheese sauce", ranchero sauce, sour cream, fresh tomato salsa, jalapeños and green onions. Trailing that masterpiece is the Sriracha Bacon Biscuit Bowl which lands itself in a league of its own. The final bowl features seasoned home fries, scrambled eggs, shredded cheddar, and "creamy cheese sauce". It's topped off with bacon, Sriracha and green onions for a spicy, savory, fresh bite.

No matter what time of day you show up to your local Bob Evans restaurant, you can't go wrong with ordering any of the aforementioned options. Each bowl is packed with everyone's favorite food coupling — an always harmonious combination of breakfast meat, egg, and cheese. Plus, you're eating out of a gigantic biscuit. Which is a very beautiful thing. Also heartwarming? Knowing that all of Bob Evans biscuit bowls were built with the intention to satisfy your cravings in a ~big~ way.

Hopefully that puddle of drool on your desk didn't expand into a man-made pond. Though I wouldn't blame you. I would just suggest taking lunch as soon as possible and hopping over to your local Bob Evans to get a load of the awe-worthy biscuit bowls while they're available.