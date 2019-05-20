Spoilers ahead for Good Girls Season 2, Episode 12. Not every show knows how to pull off a giant twist, but Good Girls does it almost every episode. In the penultimate installment of Season 2, Good Girls revealed that Boomer is still alive, and that could change everything for Beth and her crew.

In the May 19 episode, the truth came out that Mary Pat thought she killed Boomer by hitting him with her car, but when she came back to move the body, he was already gone. The body that Beth, Annie, and Ruby moved? That was actually Mary Pat's husband, Jeff, who died of natural causes but who she chopped up and stuffed in her freezer so she could keep receiving his government benefit checks. (Mary Pat is... something else.)

Knowing that Boomer wasn't actually dead, Annie confronted his grandma about his whereabouts. She lied, but Annie was able to catch Boomer sneaking down from his grandma's attic. It was obviously deceptive, particular considering the sweet bond Annie has formed with Boomer's grandma, and Boomer is the worst. No one really wants him back.

That being said, this could actually be a great thing for Beth. Right now, the FBI knows about the counterfeit money, but they're trying to go big and get her for murder. Agent Turner fears that Beth's innocent demeanor, as well as the fact that she's a mother of four, will only get her "Martha Stewart time" for counterfeiting money. So he wants to peg her for Boomer's murder to make sure she's behind bars for a long, long time.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

If the women can show Turner that Boomer is alive, though, his case goes out the window. He can still get Ruby and Beth for counterfeiting money — Ruby paid her lawyer in counterfeit cash and Beth kept detailed books of the serial numbers on their fake money — but Annie should be in the clear. He doesn't really have any concrete evidence on her aside from what she told Noah, but considering Noah genuinely loves Annie, he may not turn her in.

So yeah, Turner might be able to put them away for the counterfeiting, but they may only do "Martha Stewart time" and be out early in Season 3. Or maybe they won't go to prison at all, if Rio has anything to say about it. There's a hint in the finale synopsis that suggests steps in to help Beth. Here's what the synopsis says:

"Turner has Beth in checkmate. The women must contend with a rotten egg from the past. Rio makes a grand gesture for Beth, and a new business opportunity presents itself."

So Turner may think he has Beth in checkmate, but what if Rio's grand gesture is getting Beth out of this mess? She was pretty upset with him when he acted like all she was to him was a business associate. Maybe to show her how he really feels, he'll get her out of having to do jail time.

The photos from the upcoming episode further hint that this could all work out for Ruby, Beth, and Annie.

They Seem To Confront Boomer

Jordin Althaus/NBC

That wallpaper is from Boomer's grandma's house, so it looks like Annie called in backup to deal with their Boomer problem.

They May Pull A Bank Job

Chris Haston/NBC

Both Annie and Ruby are seen in a bank, so it looks like they're up to something.

They Look Happy

Chris Haston/NBC

The most telling photo is this one of the three women seemingly celebrating with some drinks. Perhaps they're in the clear after all?

Boomer being alive could well be the women's get out of jail free card. It would resolve this season's drama and leave room for a new threat in Season 3. Sorry Agent Turner, but Beth Boland is just too hard to take down.